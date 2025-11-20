BriteCore Named Top 50 Software Company of 2025 by The Software Report

San Mateo, CA, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, the leading cloud-native core insurance platform trusted by P&C insurers and MGAs across North America, is proud to announce its inclusion in The Software Report’s Top 50 Software Companies of 2025. This honor highlights BriteCore’s continued leadership in delivering modern, scalable technology that helps insurance organizations operate more efficiently, adapt more quickly, and grow more profitably.

Each year, The Software Report evaluates thousands of nominated companies across the technology landscape. The 2025 list reflects a rigorous review of product innovation, customer feedback, platform reliability, workplace culture, and long-term market impact. Rankings are informed by in-depth research and insights from platforms such as Glassdoor, G2, and Capterra, as well as direct nominations from industry executives and customers who rely on these systems every day.

“We’re pleased to be recognized as one of the Top 50 Software Companies of 2025,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. “This acknowledgment reflects our commitment to delivering a flexible and innovative core insurance platform that enables carriers and MGAs to modernize operations, dramatically improve combined ratios, and strengthen underwriting performance. It’s also a testament to the deep trust our customers place in us as their long-term core technology partner.”

For more than a decade, BriteCore has focused on building a cloud-native, always up-to-date core insurance platform that keeps P&C insurers and MGAs out of the “technical debt cycle” associated with legacy systems. Rather than relying on costly upgrades or outdated on-premise infrastructure, BriteCore delivers a modern, fully managed SaaS platform that evolves continuously for insurers, ensuring carriers benefit from ongoing innovation without disruption.

Key Differentiators of the BriteCore Platform

End-to-end core insurance suite purpose-built for P&C carriers and MGAs – A unified platform for policy administration, underwriting, rating, billing, and claims—reducing vendor sprawl, improving data quality, and accelerating speed-to-market for new products and changes.

AI-powered decision support for underwriting and claims – Built-in analytics, role-based dashboards, and emerging agentic AI capabilities help carriers identify risk patterns, streamline processes, and improve business insight across the policy lifecycle.

Highly configurable workflow automation – Insurers can tailor processes without code changes—accelerating underwriting, reducing manual work, and lowering operating costs across departments.

Extensible integration layer with established APIs – A robust ecosystem of third-party data providers, risk management tools, valuation services, and insurtech vendors ensures interoperability and future-proofing for rapidly changing insurance markets.

Secure, scalable cloud-native infrastructure – Designed to handle increasing policy volume by carriers and MGAs as well as CAT-related demand surges, the BriteCore Platform leverages auto-scaling cloud technologies and modern security practices to protect data and support growth.

A Platform Designed for Insurers' Evolving Needs

BriteCore’s approach centers on empowering P&C insurers and MGAs with a flexible, cost-efficient core system that supports rapid product innovation, enhanced customer experiences, and stronger financial outcomes.

To see the complete list of the Top 50 Software Companies of 2025, visit The Software Report.

To learn more about BriteCore and the BriteCore Platform, visit www.britecore.com.