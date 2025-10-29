BriteCore Releases 2025 P&C Core Systems Report Highlighting Industry Shifts Toward Integration, Analytics, and AI

San Mateo, CA, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a leading provider of cloud-native core insurance platforms for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, today announced the publication of its 2025 Annual P&C Core Systems Report, revealing how North American insurers are adapting their technology strategies to accelerate growth, improve efficiency, and modernize for the future.

The 2025 report captures insights from 60 P&C insurance carriers across North America—spanning regional insurers from larger mid-market carriers approaching $1B to under $100M in direct written premium. Together, their perspectives paint a picture of an industry balancing operational stability with rapid innovation.

“This year’s findings show insurers are doubling down on modernization while embracing open ecosystems,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. “The surge in API adoption and focus on analytics-driven decision-making reflect a major step forward in how carriers are positioning themselves for agility, insight, and long-term growth.”

Key Findings from the 2025 Report:

Modernization is now a competitive mandate.

Two-thirds of respondents say modernization is essential to remain competitive, with ease of integration (58%) as an emerging top priority. The results underscore a continued pivot away from rigid legacy systems toward flexible, integration-ready platforms.

While 86% of carriers rate reporting and analytics as critical, only 56% are satisfied with their current systems—a 30-point gap highlighting the biggest opportunity for improvement. Similar dissatisfaction with speed to market and product agility reinforces the need for modern, configurable systems like the BriteCore Platform.

Interest in API access to third-party applications surged to 68%, more than doubling from 2024 (28%). Meanwhile, Generative AI has entered active exploration phases for many insurers: 37% are exploring possibilities, and 24% are running pilots or implementing solutions—primarily in underwriting, claims management, and customer service.

About the 2025 Annual P&C Core Systems Report

BriteCore’s annual survey gathers insights from executives at 60 North American P&C carriers to examine evolving priorities across growth, efficiency, modernization, and technology adoption. The full 2025 Annual P&C Core Systems Report is available for download now at britecore.com/resources .

About BriteCore‍

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and offer unparalleled flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics—all within a unified core insurance system that includes user-friendly portals for agents and policyholders.

Trusted by over 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration system empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline their operations and confidently compete with the industry's largest providers.