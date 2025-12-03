BriteCore to Host Webinar on Valuation at Scale with e2Value to Enable Smarter, Faster Underwriting

San Mateo, CA, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a leading provider of cloud-native core insurance platforms for P&C insurers, announced today it is hosting a webinar titled “Valuation at Scale: How Insurers Leverage BriteCore + e2Value for Smarter Underwriting.”

Scheduled for December 9th, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. EST, the webinar will feature a deep dive into how property insurers are operationalizing valuations to streamline underwriting, reduce risk, and unlock cost savings. The session will highlight the integration of BriteCore’s all-in-one, cloud-native core insurance platform with e2Value’s powerful property valuation engine—and will include an insurer’s perspective from Bremen Mutual Insurance, a regional P&C carrier, that deployed the solution.

In today’s competitive property insurance market, timely and accurate valuations are critical. Manual workflows, outdated data, and fragmented systems still slow down underwriting, inflate costs, and introduce risk for P&C insurers continuing to rely on outdated, legacy on-premises systems. This webinar will walk through how P&C insurers are combining BriteCore’s modern core insurance platform with e2Value’s valuation engine to operationalize faster, smarter underwriting.

What attendees will learn:

How e2Value’s valuation models (residential, commercial, farm/ranch) generate scalable, high-quality replacement cost and actual cash value estimates.



An insurer’s journey: the challenges they previously faced, how they rolled out valuation within their core insurance platform, lessons learned, and their measurable results.



Best practices and pitfalls: data validation, exception handling, auditability, and governance.



What’s next: leveraging valuation intelligence for predictive modeling, pricing, portfolio monitoring, and future innovation.



“Accurate valuations are the foundation of underwriting profitability,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. “By integrating property valuation intelligence directly into our modern core insurance platform, carriers and MGAs can move from fragmented data and reactive workflows to proactive, data-driven underwriting at scale.”

The webinar is designed for P&C carriers, MGAs, underwriting executives, product managers, and analytics teams who are seeking actionable strategies to improve underwriting efficiency, accuracy, and cost-control.

About BriteCore

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and offer unparalleled flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics—all within a unified core insurance system that includes user-friendly portals for agents and policyholders.

Trusted by over 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration system empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline their operations and confidently compete with the industry's largest providers.

For more information, visit www.britecore.com

About e2Value

e2Value is a leading provider of automated valuation models for residential, commercial and farm/ranch properties, serving insurers with scalable, high-quality replacement cost and actual cash value estimates and enabling data-driven underwriting and portfolio management.