Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market Size Worth US$ 1,331.5 Bn by 2030

Tokyo, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global alternative fuel vehicle market size was valued at US$ 468.83 billion in 2021. The global alternative fuel market has witnessed a significant growth rate owing the rising demand for the fuel efficient vehicles and eco-friendly transportation solutions. The stringent government regulations to curb the emission of greenhouse gases is encouraging the customers to opt for alternative fuel vehicles across the globe. The rising investments of the vehicle manufacturers in the production of alternative fuel vehicles and the government subsidies sanctioned to them is boosting the overall growth of the global alternative fuel vehicle market.



Get the Report Sample Copy for more understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1409

The technological advancements and increasing government investments in the development of clean transportation for public is driving the sales of electric buses. Moreover, the rising awareness among the population regarding the deteriorating environmental conditions due to the rising pollution levels is encouraging them to demand for the alternative fuel vehicles, especially in the developed markets like Europe and North America. The oil reserves are depleting rapidly across the globe. Government of various nations are heavily investing towards the development of the renewable energy sources. Hence, the alternative fuel vehicle market is estimated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market Share, By Vehicle Type, 2020 (%)

Vehicle Segment 2020 (%) Passenger Vehicles 60 % Commercial Vehicles 40 %

Regional Snapshot

Asia Pacific was the dominant alternative fuel vehicle market in 2020. The rising income levels of the consumers and growing awareness regarding the negative effects of rising pollution levels on the environment is encouraging the people to opt for alternative fuel vehicles to curb the vehicle emissions. Moreover, the rising pollution levels owing to rapid industrialization in the economies like China and India has forced the government to take necessary steps to curb the carbon emissions. Hence, the government regulations to restrict the vehicle emission is playing an exceptional role in the growth of the alternative fuel vehicle market.

View Full Report Study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/alternative-fuel-vehicle-market

On the other hand, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market. The increased disposable income of the consumers coupled with the rising demand for the sustainable and eco-friendly products is fostering the demand for the alternative fuel vehicles. The US government is playing a significant role by enforcing appropriate laws regarding the vehicle emission, which is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market Growth Rate, 2020 to 2030 (%)

Year Considered CAGR (%) Growth Rate in 2020 7.16 % Growth Rate in 2021 12.00 % Growth Rate in 2023 12.12 % Growth Rate in 2025 12.24 % Growth Rate in 2027 12.36 % Growth Rate in 2030 12.54 %

Market Dynamics

Driver

The stringent government norms and regulations regarding emission

The enforcement of vehicle emission laws in the prominent nations like China, Germany, U.S., and Italy have encouraged the manufacturers to ramp up the production of the alternative fuel vehicles. The rising popularity of the zero emission vehicle is boosting the sales of the electric powered and fuel-cell powered vehicles. Hence, the government regulations is expected to play a crucial role in driving the growth of the alternative fuel vehicle market.

Restraints

High initial cost of acquiring electric vehicles

The cost of buying electric vehicles is high. Therefore, its adoption is limited in the low and middle income countries. The consumers in the low and middle income countries, especially the middle class consumers are expected to resist the adoption of the costly electric vehicles owing to their low affordability.

Opportunities

Product launches and various developmental strategies to drive the market growth

The alternative fuel vehicle market is fragmented owing to the presence of numerous big market players. The various developmental strategies adopted by them such as new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships are expected to significantly drive the market growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, in September2019, Ford Motor collaborated with Electrify America to offer ultra-fast charging for their electric vehicle.

Challenges

Lack of infrastructure in the developing and underdeveloped regions

The lack of proper infrastructure in the underdeveloped and developing nations is hampering the penetration of the alternative fuel vehicle. The lack of the adequate number of charging stations and other alternative fuel stations may slow down the adoption. Further, the lack of proper government regulations regarding the vehicle emissions is a major challenge to the market players.

Ask here for customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1409

Report Highlights

Based on the vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment dominated the global alternative fuel vehicle market in 2020. The rising disposable income, desire for luxury vehicles, and improved standard of living has significantly fostered the adoption of various passenger vehicles. Moreover, changing demographic of the middle class consumers and shifting preferences of the consumers towards eco-friendly fuel is further expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.





Based on the fuel type, the electric segment was the dominating segment in 2020 and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The increased pollution levels and growing initiatives of the government and the corporate sector to reduce carbon footprint in order to achieve sustainability in the long-term is rapidly boosting the adoption of the electric fuel across the globe.





Segments Covered in the Report

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Fuel Type

Electric

Biofuels

Gas Fuels





By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World





Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1409

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R