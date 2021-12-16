Dreamia Selects Kaltura End-to-end Platform to Power Next-generation Kids’ Streaming Service

New York, NY, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlights:

Thematic channel producer Dreamia selected an end-to-end platform from Kaltura to power PANDA+, Dreamia’s next-generation OTT SVOD streaming service for children and families in Portugal

selected an end-to-end platform from to power PANDA+, Dreamia’s next-generation OTT SVOD streaming service for children and families in Portugal Now live, the service is powered by a complete end-to-end solution from Kaltura, comprising the Kaltura TV Platform with Kaltura-provided front end and user interface; Kaltura delivered the technology platform in only four months

Dreamia is benefitting from a scalable and resilient all-in solution thanks to Kaltura Cloud TV technology

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, announced today that it has been selected to deliver an end-to-end multiscreen streaming service platform for thematic channel producer Dreamia . Next-generation kids’ OTT service Panda+ went live this week and is powered by a complete, all-in Kaltura solution comprising the Kaltura TV Platform, complemented by front end and UI provided by Kaltura.

Kaltura delivered the technology platform within four months from contract signature. Panda+ launched yesterday, 15 December, and is available exclusively for Portugal’s telecommunications operators to offer to subscribers to enjoy online and on iOS and Android mobile devices.

Dreamia, a joint venture between NOS and AMC Networks International Southern Europe , is leveraging the benefits of Cloud TV. It chose Kaltura as its technology partner for the project due to Kaltura’s multiple worldwide reference Cloud TV deployments.

“Thanks to Kaltura’s end-to-end service platform, we are confident that customers streaming content from the Panda+ SVOD service can enjoy a friendly multiscreen user experience,” said Susanna Barbato, Director at Dreamia.

“Furthermore, Kaltura delivered the solution in just four months, enabling us to launch extremely fast; we’re delighted to have Kaltura, with its impressive Cloud TV track record, proven technology, and customer focus, as our partner,” she added.

The end-to-end solution enables Dreamia to deliver an attractive, engaging Panda+ SVOD user experience (UX). Dreamia can meanwhile be confident of seamless functioning of solution components, free from concerns about technical interoperability. Pre-integration of the system components means the service platform is robust and resilient. So Dreamia can focus on growing the business, and expanding reach with a highly entertaining cross-device UX.

Subscription-based Panda+ offers both VOD and live TV. The new UX is kid-centric; the UI is easy to navigate and finding desired content is simple. Discovery is intuitive, while the next-gen service features user authentication, Multi-DRM for content protection and parental controls enabled by the Kaltura platform, to ensure safe viewing by children.

“We are proud to have been selected by Dreamia to deliver our end-to-end service platform,” said Nuno Sanches, General Manager, Media and Telecom at Kaltura.

“We congratulate Dreamia on the launch of Panda+, and we look forward to continuing to support Dreamia as it entertains more and more kids with this exciting next-generation Cloud TV service,” he added.

About Dreamia

Dreamia (Serviços de Televisão, S.A.) is a producer of thematic channels for the Portuguese and African markets. It is a joint venture equally owned between NOS and AMC Networks International Southern Europe . It produces channels distributed by AMC Networks International Southern Europe. Dreamia’s channels are some of the most popular channels on Portuguese pay-TV. These include Canal Hollywood, Blast, Casa e Cozinha, Canal Panda, Biggs, and Panda Kids. http://dreamia.pt/

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. www.kaltura.com .