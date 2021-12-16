Howard University Men’s Basketball to Compete in Michael B. Jordan-backed Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic in Newark on Dec. 18

Washington, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard University Men’s Basketball will battle North Carolina A&T University in the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, December 18. The inaugural classic is hosted by Michael B. Jordan, Turner Sports, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, and Scout Sports and Entertainment.

The Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic will offer a doubleheader of games featuring Hampton University against North Carolina Central University at 1 p.m., followed by the Howard University versus North Carolina A&T University game at 4 p.m. The legacy classic game will air on TNT.

"I am grateful to Michael B. Jordan for conceptualizing this event and for his desire to bring HBCUs into the spotlight. It is vital that the entire country recognize our positive impact – not only on behalf of the Black community, but for the nation as a whole," said Howard University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Kerry Davis.

Partial proceeds from the legacy classic will go toward supporting organizations devoted to advancing Black higher education institutions and the local Newark community. Jordan is a Newark native.

The Howard University Alumni Association is inviting alumni to attend a post-game reception and fundraiser benefiting the Howard University Men’s Basketball program on Satruday. The event will be hosted by the Howard University Alumni Club of New Jersey. This family-friendly event is open to all alumni, friends, family, parents, students and future Bison.

