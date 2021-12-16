Beam Global Delivers Products Perfectly Suited for the White House Electric Vehicle Charging Action Plan

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced a new alignment level of federal initiatives with Beam Global’s differentiated product offerings. Executive Order 14057 Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability prioritizes federal investment in energy resilient infrastructure for EV charging, powered by locally produced and delivered renewable energy for America’s next generation electricity supply. Beam products are procured through the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing.

“Key pillars in the Executive Order (14057) for a Clean Energy Economy are perfectly aligned with what we’ve been passionately building for over a decade: resilient, clean, sustainable and rapidly deployed EV charging infrastructure solutions,” said Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global CEO. “We’ve seen an increase in federal GSA orders and opportunities siting federal initiatives and we anticipate this latest Executive Order will further fuel Beam’s business. Our sustainable EV charging solutions create American manufacturing jobs to build American made products that serve zero emission transportation with 100% locally generated renewable and resilient energy. We applaud the Biden administration for its support of EV charging infrastructure and particularly for focusing on rapidly deployed, shovel ready, off-grid American made products like ours.”



The Fact Sheet on Executive Order 14057 presents the overarching objective to demonstrate how the United States Government will leverage its scale and procurement power to lead by example in tackling the climate crisis. The Executive Order will reduce emissions across federal operations, invest in American clean energy industries and manufacturing, and create clean, healthy, and resilient communities, to tackle the climate crisis in a way that creates well-paid jobs, grows industries, and makes the country more economically competitive.



Key components of the executive order include, among other commitments:

First of five pillars: 100 percent carbon pollution-free electricity (CFE) by 2030, at least half of which will be locally supplied clean energy to meet 24/7 demand. Beam products locally generate, store and deliver clean electricity from renewable sources, and can charge EVs and provide emergency power 24/7.





Second of five key goals: 100 percent zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) acquisitions by 2035, including 100 percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle acquisitions by 2027. To support accelerated ZEV adoption, Beam products are the fastest deployed permanent but transportable EV charging infrastructure solution on the market.





Federal government agencies are directed to orient procurement around:



Achieving climate resilient infrastructure and operations

Building a climate and sustainability-focused workforce



Beam’s flagship EV ARC™ resilient EV charging systems do not require a grid connection and are 100% solar-powered. Each system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power EVs day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. Flood proof to 9.5 feet and wind-rated to 120 mph, the product adds to the energy resiliency and disaster preparedness that has become critical with extreme weather events more common with climate change. The charging system is transportable and can be relocated as EV fleet charging patterns emerge or emergencies demand.



More details on the executive order can be found in the Federal Sustainability Plan.



The U.S. federal government fleet has about 657,000 cars, SUVs and trucks. In January Executive Order 14008 was signed directing agencies to dramatically increase the number of electric vehicles in the government fleet to help tackle the climate crisis. Executive Order 14057 promotes clean infrastructure to power this massive fleet electrification initiative. Beam’s EV charging infrastructure products are included on the federal GSA MAS Contract as the result of an extensive evaluation process conducted by GSA that serves as a testament to the company’s capabilities, performance history and customer satisfaction. For more information on purchasing Beam’s EV ARC™ ready-to-deploy sustainable EV charging solutions through the GSA MAS Contract, please contact The Beam Team at 858-799-4583 or BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.



About Beam Global



Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.



The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter



Forward-Looking Statements



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.



Media Contact



Next PR

+1 813-526-1195

Press@BeamForAll.com