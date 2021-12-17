Aino Health AB (publ): Transcom expands Aino HealthManager to the Netherlands

English Swedish

Tanscom chooses to expand HealthManager as a SaaS solution to support managers and increase productivity and well-being among their employees.

Transcom is a global provider of customer service, sales, technical support and credit management services with over 30,000 employees in 26 countries.

Aino currently delivers 1 400 licenses of HealthManager to Transcom in Sweden and Norway. The expansion includes approximately 800 new licenses for Transcom's operations in the Netherlands.





"We are very happy and proud to expand our services within Transcom with supporting productivity and wellbeing for their business in the Netherlands." , says Jyrki Eklund, CEO of Aino Health.



HealthManager is Aino's SaaS solution that supports managers with internal productivity-related processes and absence management. HealthManager also offers reporting and analytical tools to track key metrics related to the company's productivity and wellbeing management. The goal of the solution is to digitize work capability processes and increase employee engagement.

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business performance through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being and safety an integral part of day-to-day work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.

About Transcom

Transcom provides customer service, sales, technical support and credit management services through its extensive global operations with over 30,000 employees who deliver services in 33 different languages. With operations in Europe, America, Asia and North Africa, Transcom delivers services to several international brands.