Physical Rehabilitation Network Opens New Physical Therapy Clinic in Surprise, Arizona

Carlsbad, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced the grand opening of its first-ever physical therapy clinic in Surprise, Ariz., which will operate under PRN’s highly respected local network brand, 360 Physical Therapy. The addition of the Surprise clinic elevates 360 Physical Therapy’s presence throughout Arizona to 17 clinics.

The 360 Physical Therapy – Surprise clinic, located at 11340 W Bell Rd., Ste. 101, welcomes patients of all ages and offers a wide range of pain management, post-surgery rehabilitation and injury prevention services, including sports medicine, ergonomic solutions and the highly popular aquatic therapy.

“With the recent welcoming of 360 PT to PRN's growing brand network, our teams have made great forward progress in helping the 360 group charter new opportunities while continuing to maximize their coverage across the state,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “The Surprise clinic will help improve access to leading physical therapy care in the community through its leading PT programs and state-of-the-art aquatic therapy treatment center, a highly popular offering few clinics provide on-site.”

Trusted partner, Tony Kuhl, PT, DPT, will lead the Surprise clinic and oversee all day-to-day operations as the clinic director. Kuhl attended Towson University for his bachelor’s and later attended the University of Maryland where he received his Doctorate of Physical Therapy. Kuhl specializes in vestibular rehabilitation and is certified in dry needling. He also brings deep experience and success in orthopedics, post-operative rehabilitation and spinal cord injury rehabilitation.

360 Physical Therapy accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance. To learn more about 360 Physical Therapy or to schedule an appointment at the new Surprise clinic, please visit the 360 Physical Therapy website.

For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com. You can also follow us on Facebook (@PRNPhysicalTherapy), Twitter (@PRN_therapy) or on LinkedIn.

About 360 Physical Therapy

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, 360 Physical Therapy, which operates in Arizona and Oklahoma, is known for its leading and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy solutions including aquatic therapy, sports medicine and vestibular rehabilitation. 360 Physical Therapy’s core values are focused on priorities that provide measurable value to patients and team members.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) specializes in physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 16 states in the western and central portions of the U.S.

PRN is known for its leading practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care models.