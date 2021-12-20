Brilliant Earth Rounds out Retail Expansion for 2021 with New Location in Scottsdale Quarter, AZ

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth , a leader in ethically sourced bridal and fine jewelry, continues its showroom expansion by ringing in the Holiday Season with the opening of its first Arizona location. Brilliant Earth was drawn to this premium shopping destination for its vision of creating a unique, elevated shopping experience that perfectly complements its own virtual shopping platform for a truly omnichannel connection with its guests.



The ground floor Scottsdale Quarter showroom offers an expanded browsing space featuring Brilliant Earth’s latest pieces. With each new opening, a selection of key collections are showcased prominently. In Scottsdale, this includes the Solstice High Jewelry and Fairmined Collections–both of which tie back to Brilliant Earth’s mission and design leadership in the industry. Customers are able to explore and learn more about the diamond, gemstone, and ring setting options of their choosing or enjoy a first time shopping experience with a jewelry specialist. The appointment will also offer further information relating to the brand’s mission, ethical sourcing, thoughtful design, and quality craftsmanship.

“Scottsdale Quarter is exactly the type of space that Brilliant Earth wants to be part of,” said Beth Gerstein, Brilliant Earth’s Co-Founder and CEO. “They have created an elevated shopping destination, complete with other like-minded brands and an open-air concept that ties the experience together. Scottsdale Quarter is the perfect balance of relaxed yet forward thinking, which echoes our own brand identity.”

To celebrate Brilliant Earth’s arrival in the Scottsdale community, a donation has been made via the Brilliant Earth Foundation to the local Feeding America Chapter, St. Mary’s Food Bank . As part of Brilliant Earth’s dedication to giving, its Foundation has committed $1,000,000 to support key causes including responsible sourcing, climate action and social impact. For our showroom communities, Brilliant Earth continues its charitable initiatives via Feeding America from a global to local scale.

The Scottsdale Quarter showroom will be Brilliant Earth’s fifteenth showroom location, joining spaces in key markets including: Austin, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C. Additional details surrounding the opening of the Brilliant Earth showroom are available upon request. For more information on Brilliant Earth or to browse the full product assortment, please visit BrilliantEarth.com .

ABOUT BRILLIANT EARTH

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has served over 370,000 customers in all 50 U.S. states and over 50 countries worldwide.