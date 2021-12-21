Playboy Launches CENTERFOLD

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, the globally-recognized, iconic lifestyle brand owned by leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY), today launched CENTERFOLD, the new home for the world’s top creators to interact directly with their fans, expand their communities and build their own personal content and commerce businesses. CENTERFOLD is dedicated to creative freedom, artistic expression, and sex positivity, as the next evolution of Playboy’s long history at the intersection of culture and sex.



CENTERFOLD’s founding creator community represents hundreds of millions of social media followers. Hailing from the worlds of music, fashion, fitness and adult entertainment, CENTERFOLD’s founding launch creators include:

Cardi B, who also serves as the platform’s Founding Creative Director

Amanda Cerny

Lana Rhodes

Gigi Goode

Elsa Jean

Ana Foxxx

Mia Malkova

Keegan Whicker

Kate Amouranth

Leila Leilani

James Maas

Plus numerous Playmates including Ashley Hobbs, Carolina Ballesteros, Chasity Samone, Hailee Lautenbach, Yoli Lara, Izabela Guedes, Valerie K and Khrystana

Waitlist applications to join the platform are currently in review. To apply to become a creator, visit www.centerfold.com.

As of today, CENTERFOLD creators can offer personal content subscriptions, the ability to directly message with their fans and more. As the platform continues to expand, the roadmap includes highly sought features in merchandise design, production and distribution capabilities, digital content production, live streaming, blockchain integration and more. CENTERFOLD can be accessed at www.centerfold.com.

