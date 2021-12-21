Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Appointment of Communication Facilitator

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

(“Falcon” or “Company”)

Appointment of Communication Facilitator

21 December 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Investor Meet Company Limited (“IMC”) as a communications facilitator. IMC is a communications firm based in London that provides investor relations and corporate communications services. It does not have any direct or indirect interest in Falcon or its securities. The fee payable to IMC is GBP£3,588 annually, until terminated by either party in accordance with the terms of the engagement. The appointment of IMC is subject to TSXV approval.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.