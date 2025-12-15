Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Beetaloo Sub-basin - Completion of the SS2-1H well stimulation program

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (“Falcon”)

Beetaloo Sub-basin - Completion of the SS2-1H well stimulation program

15 December 2025 – Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce that Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited’s (“Falcon Australia”) joint venture partner Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited (collectively the “BJV partners”) has completed the Shenandoah South SS2-1H well (“SS2-1H”) stimulation program.

Stimulation Program Details:

58 stages were stimulated across a ~3,050-metre (10,009 foot) horizontal section within the Amungee Member B Shale, with an average intensity of 2,206 pounds per foot of proppant placed along the completed horizontal section.

Wellhead injection rates were consistently above 100 barrels per minute.

The program utilized Liberty Energy’s (NYSE: LBRT) modern stimulation equipment.

Optimization of the stimulation design during the campaign increased stage spacing from ~50 metres to ~60 metres (164 feet to 196 feet), reducing the total number of stages required. This adjustment is expected to lower costs in future stimulation programs.

Due to an equipment issue encountered during the cleaning out of the well, it was determined that ~2,632-metres (8,635 feet) of the horizontal section (86%) will contribute to unimpeded flow but flow may be impeded for the remaining ~419-metre (1,374 feet) section from the toe.

Following completion with tubing, the well will be soaked for 30 days before being flow tested for 30 days.

30-day initial production (IP30) flow rates are expected during the first quarter of 2026.

In H1 2026, three wells (which includes the second well of the 2024 drilling campaign) are expected to be stimulated ahead of the commencement of gas sales.

All wells included in the Shenandoah South Pilot Project are expected to deliver the contracted 40 MMcf/d volume required under the Gas Sales Agreement with the Northern Territory Government subject to weather conditions and final stakeholder approvals.

As previously announced, Falcon Australia opted to reduce its participating interest in the three wells drilled in 2025 to 0%, with no cost exposure.

Philip O’Quigley, CEO of Falcon commented:

“This is another major milestone for the BJV partners with the stimulation of the first 3,050-metre horizontal well. With three more wells to be stimulated in H1 2026 and planned gas sales to commence shortly thereafter, 2026 is going to be a very busy and exciting year in the Beetaloo.

The definitive agreement entered into between Falcon and Tamboran Resources Corporation is progressing and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.”

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd’s Technical Advisor. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

Figure 1: Completion metrics

Well SS-1H SS-2H ST1 SS2-1H SS2-16H



(Likely Useable) Usable lateral stimulation length (feet) 1,640 5,483 10,009 8,635 Number of stimulated stages (#) 10 (1) 35 (1) 58 49 Average spacing (feet) 164 157 172 176 Stimulation intensity (lb/ft) 2,212 2,706 2,206 2,223 Average sand per stage (lb) 355,997 423,884 380,772 391,729 Equipment Used Condor Energy Liberty Energy Equipment Horsepower (HHP) 40,000 80,000

(1) Excludes stimulation of the toe stage of the horizontal section.

Source: Tamboran

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

About Beetaloo JV Partners (EP 76, 98 and 117)

Company Interest Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited (Falcon Australia) 22.5% Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited (“Tamboran B2”) 77.5% Total 100.0%

Shenandoah South Pilot Project -2 Drilling Space Units – 46,080 acres1

Company Interest Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited (Falcon Australia) 5.0% Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited 95.0% Total 100.0%

1Subject to the completion of SS-4H wells on the Shenandoah South pad 2.

About Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited

Tamboran (B1) Pty Limited (“Tamboran B1”) is the 100% holder of Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited, with Tamboran B1 being a 50:50 joint venture between Tamboran Resources Corporation and Daly Waters Energy, LP.

Tamboran Resources Corporation is a natural gas company listed on the NYSE (TBN) and ASX (TBN). Tamboran is focused on playing a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future, by developing the significant low CO 2 gas resource within the Beetaloo Sub-basin through cutting-edge drilling and completion design technology as well as management’s experience in successfully commercialising unconventional shale in North America.

Bryan Sheffield of Daly Waters Energy, LP is a highly successful investor and has made significant returns in the US unconventional energy sector in the past. He was Founder of Parsley Energy Inc. (“PE”), an independent unconventional oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin, Texas and previously served as its Chairman and CEO. PE was acquired for over US$7 billion by Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

