Global Car T Cell Therapy Market to Surpass US$ 5,030.6 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Car T cell therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,085.0 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Car T Cell Therapy Market:

Increase in funding by government to conduct research for Car T cell is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. For instance, Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) is funding the investigation of CAR T cell treatment for solid tumors. The government is providing US$ 6.7 million for a national, collaborative project to investigate and develop a new approach to therapy.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global Car T cell therapy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period. Investment by key market players in the developing countries such as India is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. For instance, in November 2021, Laurus Labs, a biotech and pharma company signed an agreement to invest in Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy (ImmunoACT), an IIT-Bombay incubated company that's developing an indigenous CAR T-cell therapy for curing specific types of blood cancers

Among type, Yescarta segment is expected to witness largest market share in the global Car T cell therapy market over the forecast period. Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) is a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Yescarta was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/102

Based on application, cancer segment is expected to constitute for largest market share in the global Car T cell therapy market over the forecast period. Sedentary lifestyle and change in dietary habits lead to chronic diseases such as cancer. Thus, growing prevalence of cancer globally is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. For instance, according to American Cancer Society, an estimated 28.4 million new cancer cases are projected to occur in 2040

On the basis of end user, hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the global Car T cell therapy market over the forecast period. New advanced therapies, such as chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T), are remarkable treatments for patients. Benefits of hospitals to provide CAR-T therapy to patient is likely propel the growth of segment.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to dominate the largest market share in the global Car T cell therapy market over the forecast period. The U.S. FDA’s approval for products such as Yescarta, Kymriah, etc. is anticipated to drive the growth of market in the region.

Get Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/102

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global Car T cell therapy market include Novartis AG, McKinsey & Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Kite Pharma, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc, Amgen Inc., Juno Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, and Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Car T Cell Therapy Market, By Type :

Abecma Breyanzi Kymriah Tecartus Yescarta



Global Car T Cell Therapy Market, By Application:

Cancer Lymphoma Others



Global Car T Cell Therapy Market, By End-user:

Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others



Global Car T Cell Therapy Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America



By Country Brazil



Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

T-cell Lymphoma Market , by Lymphoma Type (Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma, Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma, Angio-immuno-blastic T-cell Lymphoma, Others (Intestinal T-cell Lymphoma, Follicular T-cell lymphoma, etc.)), and T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma), by Therapy (Radiotherapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Stem Cell Transplantation, and Others (Antiviral Therapy, etc.)), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

U.S. Liposomal Doxorubicin Market , by Drug Type (Branded and Generic), by Cancer Type (Ovarian Cancer, AIDS-related Kaposi’s Sarcoma, Multiple Myeloma, and Others), and by States (California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, New Jersey, Virginia, Washington, Arizona, and Others) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027





About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.