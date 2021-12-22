FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Distribution for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TSX Symbols – FUD/FUD.A, FDE/FDE.A, FSL/FSL.A, EUR/EUR.A, ETP/ETP.A, FTB, CIBR, QCLN, FHH/FHH.F, FHG/FHG.F, FHQ/FHQ.F, FBT, SKYY, FDL, FST/FST.A, BLCK, NOVB.F & AUGB.F



TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust Canada”) is pleased to announce cash and reinvested distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (the “ETFs”) listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the month ending December 31, 2021. Reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and other income or special distributions received by the ETFs over and above cash distributions paid out during the year and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure the ETFs are not liable for ordinary income tax. These will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change.

The cash distributions are payable on January 10, 2022 to Unitholders of record on December 31, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of December 30, 2021. The effective record date and payable date for the reinvested distributions will be December 31, 2021. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Cash Distribution Reinvested Distribution Ticker Amount ($) Amount ($) First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD 0.0450 4.2368 FUD.A 0.0200 3.7142 First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF

(CAD-Hedged) FDE 0.2200 - FDE.A 0.1850 - First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL 0.0597 - FSL.A 0.0371 - First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) EUR 0.1768 - EUR.A 0.0755 - First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP 0.0450 - ETP.A 0.0350 - First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF FTB 0.0475 - First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB 0.0368 0.1150 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

(formerly First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Discretionary Sector Index ETF) CIBR 0.3199 -

Fund Name Fund Cash Distribution Reinvested Distribution Ticker Amount ($) Amount ($) First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy ETF

(formerly First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Financial Sector Index ETF) QCLN 0.0237 0.3680 First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETF FHH - 2.2774 FHH.F - 1.2399 First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF FHG 0.0444 1.9470 FHG.F 0.0947 2.3784 First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF

(formerly First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Materials Sector Index ETF) FBT 2.2136 - First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF FHQ 0.8472 15.6709 FHQ.F 0.4803 5.0147 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

(formerly First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Utilities Sector Index ETF) SKYY 0.2199 - First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD‐Hedged)

(formerly First Trust Dorsey Wright U.S. Sector Rotation Index ETF (CAD‐Hedged)) FDL 0.3454 2.1168 First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF FST 0.1500 - FST.A 0.0300 - First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF BLCK 0.2093 0.0091 First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF FJFG - 0.0063 First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November (Hedged Units) NOVB.F - 2.1201 First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (Hedged Units) AUGB.F - 2.9653

