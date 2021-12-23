Tunnel to Towers Foundation Pays Off Mortgage on Home of Fallen Naval Commander

Staten Island, NY, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of Americans across the country, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honored to announce the mortgage on the home of fallen SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois has been paid in full.

The outpouring of support for this fallen hero enabled the Foundation to pay off the mortgage in less than 10 days and make an extra $100,000 donation to the family.

Commander Bourgeois passed away on December 7, 2021, when he succumbed to injuries sustained during a training exercise in Norfolk, Virginia.

At the time of his death, he was serving as the Commanding Officer of SEAL Team 8. Commander Bourgeois leaves behind his wife Megan, and their five children.

Shortly after hearing of Bourgeois’ passing, Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller called on all Americans to come together to ensure Commander Bourgeois' family can stay in their home without the burden of a mortgage. He promised to deliver a mortgage payoff notice before Christmas.

Today, Siller announced that promise has been kept.

“I know there is nothing that can fill the hole that Brian’s sudden and tragic loss left behind. I hope Megan and their five children can find some peace knowing the home they shared is now theirs forever and they will never have to worry about making another mortgage payment,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller, who added, “I want to thank all of the people across the country who chipped in to make this happen. Together we’ve let Megan and her children know that they are not alone and that this country will never forget Brian’s service and sacrifice.”

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country by providing the surviving spouses and young children with mortgage payoffs or mortgage-free homes.

For more information on how the Foundation is making a difference in the lives of these American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice please go to T2T.org.

