Apranga Group repaid all deferred taxes

Taking into account performance of 11 months of 2021 and planned turnover growth for the year 2022, Apranga Group decided to repay deferred taxes in full and ahead of schedule in all three Baltic countries.



Group‘s companies have concluded the schedule of repaying deferred taxes with the tax authorities since November 2020. All payments were made on time, and the last payment was due in December 2022 but the Group decided to repay all deferred taxes ahead of schedule.

Apranga Group companies were considered as ones of the most affected by the coronavirus outbreak as all Group‘s stores were temporarily closed during the lock-down.

Apranga Group plans to reach EUR 290 million turnover (including VAT) in 2022, or by 28% higher than expected the year 2021 turnover.

In 2022 Apranga Group plans to renovate or open 6-10 stores. Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 171 stores (102 in Lithuania, 46 in Latvia and 23 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 92.9 thousand sq. m., or by 0.6% less than a year ago.

