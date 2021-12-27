Wilsonart® Honored with Six Industry Awards in 2021

TEMPLE, Texas, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the building and remodeling industry experience continued growth, 2021 proved to be a banner year for engineered surfaces and Wilsonart in particular. The world-class innovator of next-generation engineered surfaces bolstered its category leadership by earning six industry awards honoring the brand’s latest product innovations. The prestigious accolades from both the commercial and residential arenas recognized not only the company’s design expertise but also the power of the Wilsonart brand.



“It is always rewarding when our work receives praise and recognition, especially from influential leaders and tastemakers within our industry,” said Danielle Mikesell, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. “At Wilsonart, we strive to create innovative, stylish and durable surfaces that enhance all of life’s moments – beautifully, efficiently and sustainably. These honors indicate what we are doing is on target and meeting the needs of our customers.”

Awards received by Wilsonart in 2021 include:

2021 Builder Media Brand Preference Survey

The Builder Media Brand Preference Survey highlights the most trusted and favorite brands in the building materials and products industry. Winners are chosen by the readers of Builder and Developer and Builder Bytes. This year, Wilsonart received top honors in the “Countertops” category for its High Pressure Laminate collection.

Green Builder Media Brand Index

Wilsonart was spotlighted among the top five Countertop brands in Green Builder Media’s 2021 Brand Index. The annual audit gauges builders’ likes and dislikes about products in the green construction market across 24 categories. Winners and rankings in each category are determined by the results in three distinct segments – the publication’s traditional survey data, public sentiment and market visibility.

Home Builder Executive Innovation Awards

Wilsonart was honored with a Gold Innovation Award in the “Engineered Surfaces” category of the Home Builder Executive Innovation Awards for its Wilsonart® Quartz “Dramatic Landscapes” and Wilsonart® Solid Surface “The Crafted Collection.” The annual program honors manufacturers that have brought unique products, features and/or builder programs to market during the past year.

Kitchen and Bath Business Reader’s Choice Awards

Now in its 9th year, the annual Kitchen & Bath Business (KBB) Readers’ Choice Awards program celebrates the best kitchen and bath brands across 25 different categories. Based on input from the design-savvy subscribers and followers of KBB, Wilsonart earned top honors in the “Kitchen Countertops” category for 2021.

Qualified Remodeler - 2021 Remodelers’ Choice: 100 Most Requested Products

The revolutionary Wetwall™ Water-Proof Wall Panel System earned its way onto Qualified Remodeler’s 2021 Remodeler’s Choice: 100 Most Requested Products list. The annual list is a compilation of the 100 products that generated the most inquiries by QR readers over the previous 12 months.

SATA Advancement in Regulatory Response Award

Sponsored by the Southern Aerosol Technical Association (SATA), the SATA Aerosol Innovation Awards recognize individuals, groups and companies that have made considerable contributions to the growth and success of the aerosol industry. SATA’s 2021 Advancement in Regulatory Response Award was presented to Wilsonart for its innovative adhesive products, Aerosol NF702A and Canister NF702/NF703, NF742/NF743 Nonflammable Spray Adhesives.

“We are thrilled and humbled to have been recognized and honored by all these widely respected programs and organizations,” added Mikesell. “Each accolade reinforces that our products, services and core values continue to resonate among those who value brands that deliver premium quality and performance.”

For more information about Wilsonart, visit wilsonart.com.

About Wilsonart

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Coordinated TFL and Edgeband, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone®, and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

