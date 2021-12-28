Physical Rehabilitation Network Announces New Physical Therapy Clinic in Hawley, Minnesota

Carlsbad, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced the opening of its physical therapy clinic in Hawley, Minn., operating under its local affiliate brand, RehabAuthority. The RehabAuthority Physical Therapy – Hawley clinic, located at 100 Highway 10 East, Suite 1, elevates RehabAuthority’s presence in Minnesota to five clinics and national footprint to 18.

RehabAuthority’s latest outpatient physical therapy clinic will welcome patients of all ages for a range of pain management, post-surgery rehabilitation and injury prevention services, including sports medicine, ergonomic assessments, spine rehabilitation and more.

“I am excited to continue our expansion in the Midwest with the addition of our latest outpatient physical therapy clinic in Hawley [Minnesota],” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “As we continue to grow our footprint in Minnesota, we aim to make RehabAuthority the leading destination for quality, affordable physical therapy care. Our expert clinicians specialize in everything from post-operative PT care to athletic rehabilitation with the shared goal of returning each individual to their desired level of flexibility, mobility and function.”

Hawley native and trusted clinic partner, Samantha Spaeth, PT, DPT, will oversee the location as clinic director. Spaeth holds an undergraduate degree from Minnesota State University and Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Jamestown. Spaeth promotes a patient-centric care model and specializes in the McKenzie Method of treatment for back and neck pain.

“Having this opportunity to lead a PT clinic in my hometown for such a recognizable and trusted PT brand is a tremendous honor,” said Spaeth. “After my first interaction with the RehabAuthority team during my clinical rotations in Fargo [North Dakota], I instantly knew this was a group I wanted to grow with. Their collaborative atmosphere and leading care models, which focus on the unique needs of each patient, are sure to make a positive impact for those needing physical care in the community. And my team and I are excited to be the difference makers for those needing us most.”

RehabAuthority accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance. To learn more about RehabAuthority or to schedule an appointment at the new Hawley clinic, please visit the RehabAuthority website.

About RehabAuthority

Established in 1999, RehabAuthority is a physical therapy provider with 18 clinics across Idaho, North Dakota and Minnesota. RehabAuthority offers a wide range of pain management, post-surgery rehabilitation and injury prevention services, including sports medicine, ergonomic assessments, spine rehabilitation and more.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) specializes in physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 16 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.

