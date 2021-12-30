BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

| Source: BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)

Plainsboro, New Jersey, UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 31, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 6, 2022.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.04500
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.03800
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.08500
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.04400
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL.C0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.16920
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.07400
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.18606
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.14812
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP0.26252
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.02990
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.05451
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU0.18026
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.19045
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.00200
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW0.43022
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.04800
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.07877
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.06700
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.16602
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.06900
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO0.79778
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW0.77762
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.11886
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.04000
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.15100
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.17300
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.17700
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.17300
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR.C0.00000
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG0.25718
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U0.37276
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH0.05500
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW0.40583
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U0.30805
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.13504
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.06600
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.31929
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.05500
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG0.08500
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU0.49406
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U0.41298
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD0.07606
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.11035
iShares China Index ETFXCH0.24854
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETFXCLR1.28846
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.08052
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS0.06250
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.26270
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV0.14047
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.06200
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.04900
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.17785
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.07400
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETFXDLR2.11167
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR0.36589
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.05100
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.04100
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.13145
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.10500
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.05100
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC0.64343
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U0.43660
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF0.40719
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U0.21911
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.05820
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH0.30221
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.08100
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM0.52783
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.08953
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.15403
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.11982
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU0.28224
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFA0.07861
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETFXFC0.07840
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFF0.28984
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH0.29409
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETFXFI0.35828
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.12387
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.00500
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETFXFS0.07869
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)XFS.U0.05220
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.04200
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD0.06685
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.02600
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI0.14805
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.13647
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.06100
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC0.26636
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.08300
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.06100
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.07400
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.20600
iShares India Index ETFXID3.10878
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.04200
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS0.15196
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN0.49503
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.09021
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.06300
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.02460
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC0.17485
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U0.12160
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.03819
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH0.14249
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI0.26378
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML0.17381
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM0.37657
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.08882
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.06147
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU0.20427
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U0.14022
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.17657
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW0.40802
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY0.23534
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.06400
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.04100
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.08657
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ0.07305
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB0.17988
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.05100
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.03900
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.04600
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.04300
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.04200
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA0.21389
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM0.44928
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.04200
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG0.08000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU0.24355
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U0.28915
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.04500
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC0.26377
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH0.17054
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP0.28819
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.03100
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.03186
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.02900
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH0.16079
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP0.09732
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U0.19423
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU0.22182
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.08263
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.04000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.13659
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETFXULR1.70869
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS0.43096
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U0.27584
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.16999
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.08868
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.17149
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.12085
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.27516
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD0.50613

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit  www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.04 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Contact for Media:                
Reem Jazar                                                                
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com

 