AKVA group ASA: Financial calendar

Klepp stasjon, NORWAY

Financial calendar for AKVA group ASA

FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

16.03.2022 - Annual Report

11.02.2022 - Quarterly Report - Q4

FINANCIAL YEAR 2022

12.08.2022 - Half-yearly Report
12.05.2022 - Annual General Meeting

13.05.2022 - Quarterly Report - Q1
04.11.2022 - Quarterly Report - Q3


Dated: 3 January 2022
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

