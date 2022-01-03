AKVA group ASA: Financial calendar

Financial calendar for AKVA group ASA

FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

16.03.2022 - Annual Report

11.02.2022 - Quarterly Report - Q4

FINANCIAL YEAR 2022

12.08.2022 - Half-yearly Report

12.05.2022 - Annual General Meeting

13.05.2022 - Quarterly Report - Q1

04.11.2022 - Quarterly Report - Q3





Dated: 3 January 2022

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.