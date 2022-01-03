AKVA group ASA: Financial calendar

Financial calendar for AKVA group ASA
FINANCIAL YEAR 2021
16.03.2022 - Annual Report
11.02.2022 - Quarterly Report - Q4
FINANCIAL YEAR 2022
12.08.2022 - Half-yearly Report
12.05.2022 - Annual General Meeting
13.05.2022 - Quarterly Report - Q1
04.11.2022 - Quarterly Report - Q3
Dated: 3 January 2022
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.