Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 3.1.2022

| Source: Suominen Corporation Suominen Corporation

Helsinki, FINLAND



Suominen CorporationANNOUNCEMENT 3.1.2022
   
   
Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 3.1.2022
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date3.1.2022 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareSUY1V 
Amount5,200Shares
Average price/ share5.1919EUR
Total cost26,997.88EUR
   
   
Suominen Corporation now holds a total of 971 184 shares
including the shares repurchased on 3.1.2022 
   
   
On behalf of Suominen Corporation 
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
For additional information, please contact: 
Toni Tamminen, CFO, Suominen Corporation 
tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051  
   
www.suominen.fi  







Attachment


Attachments

Suominen 3.1 trades