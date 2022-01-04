Good360 Distributes $1 Billion in Donated Goods to Help Close the Need Gap in 2021

Alexandria, VA, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, announced today that it distributed more than $1 billion in essential items, helping support 14 million people in need in 2021, marking the organization’s most impactful year in its 38-year history. Good360’s landmark year makes clear their commitment to bridge the ever-widening need gap between those with plenty and those without enough to get by.

As these needs are being felt acutely around the world, socially responsible companies that produce or sell all kinds of goods are looking for a better way to give back. That’s where Good360 comes in. Corporate partners donate new or like-new product like housewares, linens, personal care items, shoes and toys, and Good360’s network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits can obtain goods they wouldn’t have access to otherwise, helping close the need gap in communities across the country and internationally.

“Distributing $1 billion in essential items wouldn’t be possible without our generous corporate donors, our dedicated nonprofit partners, and our extraordinary staff,” said Matt Connelly, CEO of Good360. “It’s truly an amazing story on the sustainability front as well because we extended the useful life of more than 8,000 truckloads of goods, keeping these transformational items out of landfills.”

During this year of growth, Good360 also expanded its footprint internationally, distributing millions of articles of clothing to refugees and displaced persons in a number of countries through its partnership with USA for UNHCR. The organization is also meeting the urgent needs of Afghan evacuees by providing clothing, baby care items, PPE, mattresses and more.

Additionally, 2021 brought the expansion of Good360’s partnership with Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, and the distribution of one million more toys, books and games to families in need in addition to the 2.2 million donated items from 2020.

To help support the organization’s tremendous growth, Good360 added two new members to its Board of Directors. Shipt executive Stacye Baker and former USPS procurement and compliance executive Susan Brownell. Baker and Brownell bring invaluable experience to the Board, positioning Good360 to further expand its impact.

Throughout the year, Good360 received multiple industry recognitions, including being named #14 on the Forbes Top 100 Charities List, #23 on the NPT Top 100, and a Top Workplace by The Washington Post.

For more information about Good360’s 2021 impact, visit www.Good360.org/2021-impact.

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $11 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap, Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

