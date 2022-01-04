English French

Nanterre, 4 January 2022

Implementation of the share buyback programme

As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, VINCI signed a share purchase agreement with an investment services provider on 4 January 2022.

According to the agreement, running from 5 January until 29 March 2022 at the latest, VINCI is mandating the investment services provider to purchase VINCI shares on its behalf within the limit amounting to €600 million. The purchase price per share cannot exceed the maximum set by the VINCI Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 8 April 2021.

