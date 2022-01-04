NFM Lending announces launch of Influencer Division, led by the #1 TikTok creator in mortgage

LINTHICUM, MD, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending, a top national mortgage lender in business since 1998, today announced the launch of its Influencer Division, led in part by TikTok sensation Scott Betley (@thatmortgageguy). Betley joined the company in May 2021 and has spent the last eight months putting a structure in place to support and help grow the channel. He currently has 720,000 loyal followers and some of his videos have eclipsed 5 million unique views. Coinciding with the launch, Betley has been promoted to Vice President, Co-Creator of the division.

“I am so humbled and honored NFM recognized the power of creativity and was willing to commit the resources necessary to put the many pieces in place to deliver an all-encompassing experience for the direct-to-consumer client,” said Betley. “My followers want transparency, a great digital experience and in many cases, a partner who understands the incubation process from lead to close often takes time and patience. The leadership at NFM has overwhelmed me with the level of resources they’ve put toward this launch and this new endeavor has no limits.” Betley’s rise to creator prominence has happened fast; He made his first TikTok video in December of 2019.

In addition to being a contributing architect on the consumer experience arm of the division, Betley has created a robust training platform for loan officers and real estate agents who have the desire and determination to gain traction in the social media and creator space—in other words to go “viral.” The early results from this program have been staggering.

NFM’s Chief Business Development Officer Greg Sher sought Betley out in early 2020 and approached him about building something together. “I thought the idea of lead generation through influencers had potential, but you never really know until you start the engines and get going,” said Sher. “This new division has the all the makings of a watershed moment for NFM and to have the Michael Jordan of mortgage influencers as a partner is incredible. I can’t wait to see what this looks like in 1-3 years.”

