Del Taco Launches Industry Leading “20 Under $2” Value + Variety Menu

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, expands its value offerings with the new “20 Under $2” menu**. It’s the largest value menu of any QSR+ brand, packed with craveable options including tacos, burritos, nachos, snacks, treats, drinks, and shakes.



“While other brands are getting rid of their value menus, we are expanding ours to bring our guests a wider variety of items and flavors including our Crispy Chicken Tacos and Chicken Tacos Del Carbon packed with or without our fresh house-made guacamole,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We know our guests are concerned about rising gasoline prices and overall inflation, and that’s why we think this is the right menu at the right time. The Del Taco 20 Under $2 Menu has variety, freshness, flavor and quality at affordable prices you can’t find anywhere else.”

All of Del’s menu items are prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with high-quality ingredients such as freshly grilled chicken, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco. The new value menu also introduces new value menu items including:

NEW Chicken Taco Del Carbon Guac’d Up: A classic chicken street taco Guac’d Up with Del’s fresh guacamole in a soft corn tortilla.

NEW Chipotle Crispy Chicken Taco: Del's popular Crispy Chicken Taco now available with smoky, delicious Chipotle sauce.

NEW Crispy Chicken Tacos Guac'd Up: Del's Crispy Chicken Tacos available in Ranch, Chipotle, or Habanero varieties and Guac'd up with fresh, house-made guac.

NEW Snack Queso Quesadilla: A delicious and quick snack-sized quesadilla made with creamy Del's signature, award winning Queso Blanco and rich, shredded cheddar cheese folded inside a warm flour tortilla.

NEW Strawberry Sprite: A thirst-quenching beverage made with the combo of real strawberries and Sprite.

Strawberry Lemonade: A fan favorite beverage made with real strawberries and Minute Maid® ZeroSugar Lemonade or Sprite.

Mini Shakes: Mini-sized portion of our rich and creamy hand-blended shake with choice of classic vanilla, sweet chocolate, or real strawberry.



In addition to the new value menu, Del Taco is also launching new items including NEW Stuffed Quesadilla Breakfast Tacos and two new Mint Shakes:

Hashbrowns, Egg & Cheese Stuffed Quesadilla Breakfast Taco – This hearty taco includes freshly grated cheddar cheese and signature creamy Queso Blanco grilled between two flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, hashbrown sticks and more freshly grated cheddar cheese.

Hashbrowns & Bacon Stuffed Quesadilla Breakfast Taco – This gooey, cheesy taco is everything the Hashbrowns, Egg & Cheese Stuffed Quesadilla Breakfast Taco has to offer, but with the hearty addition of crispy bacon!

Mini Mint Shake – made to order mini mint shake for a refreshingly sweet treat.

Mini Mint M&M's® Shake – a mini mint shake blended with M&M's® Candies made to order.

To find your favorite Del Taco items near you, visit deltaco.com.

*By number of units.

**Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c74d368e-c412-48c5-9985-f07fe8aaa26f