BriteCore Gains Extensive, Proven SaaS Marketing Expertise in New Chief Marketing Officer

San Mateo, CA, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a leading provider of next-generation core software solutions for property and casualty insurers, announced today that Amede Hungerford has joined the organization as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the CMO will spearhead innovative initiatives to grow product and marketing strategies, partner closely with the sales team to drive sales across multiple market segments, and engage with industry partners to deepen BriteCore’s industry relationships.

Hungerford will oversee a cross-functional marketing team responsible for driving market leadership, industry and brand awareness, demand generation, product marketing, strategic events, and communications in support of the company’s strategy.

“As a vital member of the executive team, Amede will drive our vision, strategies, and brand forward while ensuring our offerings deliver on BriteCore’s mission. Using BriteCore’s SaaS technology solutions, our clients streamline workflows for internal operations and for the agents and policyholders they serve. BriteCore clients embrace digital transformation by leveraging our modern technology stack built natively in the cloud. Clients enjoy improved profitability and the opportunity to scale their business by adding policyholders and new lines of business,” said Ray Villeneuve, BriteCore’s CEO. “We are pleased to have someone of Amede’s caliber to showcase how BriteCore equips insurers for immediate benefit and for the future.”

Hungerford brings more than two decades of marketing experience to the table. Notably, he has held roles with Boomi and NetSuite, where he served as CMO and Vice President of Marketing, respectively. He also held senior marketing leadership roles at Intuit, FICO, Sybase, and Hewlett Packard. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Duke University and a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I’m thrilled to join such an experienced leadership team and even more excited about the opportunity that BriteCore brings to the insurance market. Our solutions blend industry insight and advanced technology to deliver an innovative, user-friendly approach to insurers looking to transform their business capabilities and grow in today’s competitive environment,” said Amede. “For too long, insurers have faced long implementations and high-priced technology options to accomplish their modernization goals, often leaving them to do nothing and stay on outdated legacy systems. BriteCore combines the flexibility of modern technology with industry expertise to enable insurers to manage the complex day-to-day operations that are the heart of their business.”

