BriteCore Recognized as a Top 50 Financial Technology Company of 2025 by The Financial Technology Report

San Mateo, CA, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a leading cloud-native core platform provider for property & casualty (P&C) insurers and managing general agents (MGAs), today announced it has been named one of The Top 50 Financial Technology Companies of 2025 by The Financial Technology Report. This annual recognition celebrates companies pushing the boundaries of financial technology, driving innovation, and shaping the future of the industry.

The Top 50 Financial Technology Companies list showcases a diverse set of organizations that are transforming the way financial services are delivered — from embedded infrastructure and AI-powered analytics to risk automation and digital platforms that enable new models of growth and operational excellence. BriteCore’s inclusion affirms its role at the intersection of financial technology and modern insurance operations.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized among the most innovative financial technology companies in 2025,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. “This distinction reflects our team’s commitment to delivering a modern, cloud-native policy administration solution that not only streamlines core insurance operations but also unlocks new opportunities for growth and digital evolution for our customers. Being among such a talented group of fintech pioneers inspires us to continually elevate what’s possible for P&C insurers and MGAs.”

BriteCore’s cloud-native core insurance platform enables insurers to modernize legacy systems, improve data visibility, and accelerate product innovation — while reducing operational complexity. With a focus on scalability, configurability, and continuous delivery, the platform helps carriers improve underwriting precision, enhance customer experiences, and adapt quickly to evolving market demands.

Key attributes that contributed to BriteCore’s recognition include:

Cloud-native core system architecture designed for agility and seamless upgrades



designed for agility and seamless upgrades Configurable workflows and automation that enhance operational efficiency



that enhance operational efficiency Data-driven analytics and decision support across policy, billing, and claims lifecycles



across policy, billing, and claims lifecycles A unified platform that reduces vendor fragmentation and simplifies technology ecosystems



This acknowledgment builds on BriteCore’s track record of industry accolades — further emphasizing its expanding influence across both insurance technology and broader financial technology ecosystems.

To view the full list of The Top 50 Financial Technology Companies of 2025, visit The Financial Technology Report’s website .

About BriteCore‍

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and offer unparalleled flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics—all within a unified core insurance system that includes user-friendly portals for agents and policyholders.

Trusted by over 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration system empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline their operations and confidently compete with the industry's largest providers.

For more information, visit www.britecore.com.

About The Financial Technology Report

The Financial Technology Report is a comprehensive source for business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the financial technology industry. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on financial technology and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.