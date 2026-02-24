BriteCore to Host Joint Webinar With Ivans Insurance on Scaling Agent Connectivity Without Operational Bottlenecks

San Mateo, CA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a leading cloud-native core platform for P&C insurers, today announced it will host an upcoming joint webinar with Ivans Insurance focused on helping carriers scale agent connectivity as they grow—without sacrificing operational efficiency.



Scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, the webinar will explore how insurers can deliver timely, accurate data to agents while maintaining efficiency behind the scenes.



As carriers expand distribution and deepen agent relationships, connectivity becomes increasingly critical to growth. In this joint session, BriteCore and Ivans will discuss how modern insurers are leveraging Ivans’ industry-standard connectivity services alongside a cloud-native core platform to streamline data exchange, reduce manual processes, and improve the agent experience.



Carriers adopting modern core platforms are seeing measurable gains in agent satisfaction and adoption. In vendor evaluations, agents have consistently recognized BriteCore for its intuitive portal design, fast quoting workflows, and easy access to critical policyholder information—capabilities that accelerate agent onboarding, reduce friction, and enable agents to focus more time on selling and servicing policies.



The webinar will feature real-world insights from Municipal Mutual Insurance Company, highlighting how integrated data exchange supports growth while minimizing operational friction across the organization.



“Agent connectivity is a growth enabler when it’s done right,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. “By combining Ivans’ trusted connectivity services with a modern, cloud-native core platform, carriers can remove operational barriers, deliver better experiences for agents, and stay flexible as their business evolves.”

During the webinar, attendees will learn how carriers are:

Delivering faster, more reliable data to agents



Reducing manual workflows and operational overhead



Improving agent experience through integrated systems



Building scalable foundations to support long-term growth



Insurance carriers and industry professionals are encouraged to attend to learn how integrated agent connectivity can enable smarter operations today—and greater flexibility for what comes next.

About BriteCore‍

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and offer unparalleled flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics—all within a unified core insurance system that includes user-friendly portals for agents and policyholders.

Trusted by over 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration system empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline their operations and confidently compete with the industry's largest providers.

For more information, visit www.britecore.com.

About IVANS

IVANS is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. IVANS innovation and expertise connects 34,000 independent insurance agencies and 450 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives. For more information, visit www.ivans.com.