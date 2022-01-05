ASSYSTEM: Half-year liquidity contract statement on 31 December 2021

English French

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Paris, 5 January 2022

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Chevreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2021:

- 6,474 shares

- € 794,505.78

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 683

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 818

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 23,263 shares for € 742,360.64

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 32,130 shares for € 1,055,265.06

As a reminder:

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:

- 15,341 shares

- € 681,601.36

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 402

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 491

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 17,562 shares for € 473,379.79

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 25,411 shares for € 700,618.42

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 22,970 shares

- € 923,444.41

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 dated 22 June 2021, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A is listed on Euronext Paris. For more information please visit www.assystem.com

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 683 23,263 742,360.64 818 32,130 1,055,265.06 01/07/2021 1 29 896.10 5 266 8,376.34 05/07/2021 2 101 3,141.10 5 235 7,426.00 06/07/2021 12 800 24,040.00 1 27 818.10 07/07/2021 2 101 2,989.60 2 2 59.76 08/07/2021 5 205 6,057.75 3 99 2,979.90 09/07/2021 2 36 1,058.40 2 25 747.50 12/07/2021 7 460 13,395.20 - - - 13/07/2021 3 62 1,791.80 1 1 29.50 14/07/2021 4 137 3,949.71 1 1 29.50 15/07/2021 1 1 29.20 4 80 2,344.80 16/07/2021 1 1 28.95 1 1 28.95 21/07/2021 1 1 28.95 2 95 2,764.50 22/07/2021 4 101 2,918.90 2 7 203.56 23/07/2021 11 530 15,147.40 2 15 438.00 26/07/2021 7 270 7,641.00 3 154 4,385.92 27/07/2021 1 1 28.20 8 247 7,061.73 28/07/2021 1 1 28.70 26 1,155 33,737.55 29/07/2021 - - - 13 515 15,444.85 30/07/2021 12 194 5,847.16 9 295 8,920.80 02/08/2021 2 20 605.20 17 1,488 46,128.00 03/08/2021 6 214 6,631.86 - - - 04/08/2021 9 199 6,137.16 3 100 3,110.00 05/08/2021 1 55 1,705.00 3 100 3,110.00 06/08/2021 5 194 6,002.36 11 368 11,452.16 09/08/2021 1 1 31.10 3 134 4,175.44 10/08/2021 3 101 3,191.60 11 558 17,593.74 11/08/2021 5 118 3,746.50 9 643 20,608.15 12/08/2021 8 515 16,541.80 8 443 14,344.34 13/08/2021 1 1 32.40 4 158 5,119.20 16/08/2021 10 367 11,769.69 3 24 772.80 17/08/2021 8 202 6,433.70 9 201 6,442.05 18/08/2021 5 100 3,170.00 1 1 31.70 19/08/2021 16 701 21,941.30 2 59 1,866.76 20/08/2021 20 80 2,480.00 3 11 344.08 23/08/2021 5 66 2,046.00 3 79 2,477.44 24/08/2021 4 155 4,805.00 6 253 7,931.55 25/08/2021 3 101 3,161.30 6 295 9,283.65 26/08/2021 1 1 31.30 1 1 31.30 27/08/2021 1 1 31.30 3 22 694.32 30/08/2021 - - - 3 68 2,148.80 31/08/2021 3 17 532.27 2 4 126.36 01/09/2021 4 101 3,171.40 3 15 474.00 02/09/2021 39 586 18,166.00 1 1 31.40 03/09/2021 - - - 9 359 11,186.44 06/09/2021 - - - 14 441 13,909.14 07/09/2021 - - - 4 109 3,467.29 08/09/2021 - - - 8 191 6,102.45 09/09/2021 18 183 5,812.08 1 1 31.80 10/09/2021 - - - 1 1 31.90 13/09/2021 4 18 571.14 1 99 3,158.10 15/09/2021 - - - 4 177 5,671.08 16/09/2021 4 85 2,720.00 9 399 12,967.50 17/09/2021 3 201 6,442.05 11 401 12,972.35 20/09/2021 16 524 16,867.56 3 130 4,240.60 21/09/2021 9 234 7,443.54 1 1 32.00 22/09/2021 - - - 7 150 4,804.50 23/09/2021 5 109 3,470.56 10 136 4,365.60 24/09/2021 13 536 16,878.64 2 2 63.40 27/09/2021 8 201 6,261.15 9 201 6,311.40 28/09/2021 2 100 3,130.00 4 179 5,638.50 29/09/2021 67 373 11,622.68 3 53 1,672.68 30/09/2021 14 458 14,078.92 - - - 01/10/2021 4 49 1,494.50 2 16 492.48 04/10/2021 22 614 18,505.96 - - - 05/10/2021 2 102 3,045.72 111 885 26,895.15 06/10/2021 - - - 5 300 9,279.00 07/10/2021 1 1 30.70 2 100 3,110.00 08/10/2021 1 1 30.90 2 11 342.87 11/10/2021 - - - 7 290 9,077.00 12/10/2021 1 1 31.40 12 684 21,771.72 13/10/2021 12 587 18,243.96 1 30 969.00 14/10/2021 - - - 1 1 31.50 15/10/2021 - - - 7 571 18,386.20 18/10/2021 8 591 18,604.68 3 247 7,869.42 19/10/2021 2 20 624.40 3 114 3,602.40 20/10/2021 4 68 2,128.40 2 117 3,705.39 21/10/2021 5 176 5,503.52 5 223 7,053.49 22/10/2021 7 238 7,427.98 4 157 4,961.20 25/10/2021 16 940 29,168.20 - - - 26/10/2021 4 101 3,100.70 6 182 5,649.28 27/10/2021 1 53 1,643.00 10 319 10,016.60 28/10/2021 12 562 17,450.10 - - - 29/10/2021 1 85 2,618.00 1 1 31.20 01/11/2021 - - - 10 235 7,313.20 02/11/2021 8 514 15,939.14 5 364 11,415.04 03/11/2021 5 187 5,825.05 4 343 10,804.50 04/11/2021 7 323 10,042.07 6 200 6,300.00 05/11/2021 6 277 8,575.92 4 200 6,260.00 08/11/2021 1 100 3,080.00 1 100 3,100.00 09/11/2021 10 400 12,296.00 3 100 3,110.00 10/11/2021 1 310 9,873.50 34 2,137 68,063.45 11/11/2021 12 700 22,533.00 21 800 25,976.00 12/11/2021 25 739 23,603.66 7 500 16,150.00 15/11/2021 10 461 14,775.05 9 500 16,170.00 16/11/2021 5 200 6,370.00 3 59 1,899.80 17/11/2021 - - - 16 841 27,273.63 18/11/2021 - - - 3 200 6,590.00 19/11/2021 9 300 9,774.00 7 333 11,062.26 22/11/2021 - - - 23 1,167 39,292.89 23/11/2021 - - - 28 1,200 41,832.00 24/11/2021 2 11 385.00 3 200 7,110.00 25/11/2021 16 323 11,288.85 - - - 26/11/2021 18 1,166 39,993.80 - - - 29/11/2021 11 638 21,366.62 12 381 13,472.16 30/11/2021 2 82 2,870.00 16 919 32,596.93 01/12/2021 2 180 6,300.00 18 1,600 58,016.00 02/12/2021 7 500 18,005.00 21 801 29,300.58 03/12/2021 2 200 7,310.00 21 1,321 49,114.78 06/12/2021 21 1,514 55,821.18 13 338 12,850.76 08/12/2021 - - - 13 640 23,635.20 09/12/2021 - - - 17 641 24,082.37 10/12/2021 - - - 8 459 17,497.08 20/12/2021 - - - 1 17 644.30 24/12/2021 - - - 1 10 367.00

