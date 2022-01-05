FICX Finishes 2021 With Record Accomplishments

SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FICX , innovator in CX Automation, today announced a list of company accomplishments for 2021. The company’s outstanding product innovation and business growth record is directly tied to the September launch of the FICX No-Code CX Automation Platform .

PRODUCT INNOVATION

FICX’s SaaS digital CX solution enables customer experience leaders to create and deploy last-mile customer experiences without the need for technical developer resources. Using FICX, “citizen developers” digitize and automate any customer process and make it available across touchpoints – website, app, contact center engagements, at retail, and in-person sales and support interactions.

FICX’s easy-to-use interface offers native capabilities for form development, visual IVR, video chat, chatbots, e-signatures, and more. To streamline CX development, FICX offers pre-built and API-based integrations with any third-party or homegrown backend systems like CRMs, CDPs, account management, and call center platforms.

REVENUE AND CLIENT GROWTH

FICX more than doubled revenue in 2021 for the third consecutive year. In 2021, FICX also more than doubled its count of active clients. The company now provides digital CX solutions for companies that drive more than $400B in revenue. The client base now includes leading global companies headquartered in the US, Canada, UK, Japan, and Israel. In addition to growing its core Banking client base, the company now serves top brands in Telecom, Insurance, and Lending.

NEW INVESTORS AND CAPITAL

In July, the company announced an $8M Series B investment. The lead investors in the Series B funding round included NAventures, the corporate venture capital arm of National Bank of Canada, and Prytek, a multinational technology group delivering enterprise technology and managed services in finance and insurance. Previous investor Liberty Global Ventures also participated in the round.

EXPANDED TEAM

To enable the company’s strong growth record, FICX expanded its product, technology, and go-to-market teams. The company more than tripled its staff in North America, its largest and fastest-growing market. FICX’s US and Canada team now includes staff in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Salt Lake City, UT. Notable key executive team hires in 2021 included Chris Hohman, VP of Product, a new role for the company. The company also named Daniel Kaplan VP of North America and Chris Filly Global VP of Marketing.

Said Michael Oiknine, CEO of FICX, “We at FICX are extremely proud of last year’s accomplishments. Our progress on both product and commercial measures exceeded expectations and has prepared us well for 2022. We look forward to serving more client needs and making continued progress toward our vision of transforming customer experience through the unique power of no-code digital CX.”

