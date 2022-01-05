Lithium Americas Reports Millennial Lithium Shareholder Approval of Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that earlier today approximately 98% of Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) ("Millennial") shareholders and warrantholders voted in favor to approve the acquisition by Lithium Americas of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Millennial by way of a statutory plan of arrangement, as previously announced on November 17, 2021 (the "Transaction").



Approval from Millennial shareholders and warrantholders is a pivotal step in the Transaction, and the parties are now in a position to proceed with the final court order and then closing of the Transaction, with closing expected to occur on or about January 25, 2022.

ABOUT LITHIUM AMERICAS

Lithium Americas is a development-stage company with projects in Jujuy, Argentina and Nevada, United States. Lithium Americas trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC”.

