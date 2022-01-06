County of San Luis Obispo CA Deploys Beam Global EV ARC™ Off-Grid EV Charging System for County Fleet Electrification Initiative

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the County of San Luis Obispo in California has deployed the EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging system to charge County fleet EVs. The system was purchased through the California Contract #1-18-61-16 which simplifies the procurement process and ensures best pricing.



The County of San Luis Obispo’s EV ARC™ system fits in a standard parking space, without reducing available parking, and is equipped with three Enel X JuiceBox® Pro EV charging stations. The EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power EVs, day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. The transportable but permanent unit includes the Emergency Power Panel option for first responder use during blackouts or in locations where there is no utility connection available.

Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products eliminate disruptive construction projects, costly electric circuit upgrades and utility charges to deliver significant long-term savings to County budgets. Because there is no grid connection, EV charging systems are rapidly deployed, readily relocated and can be placed in locations where they are needed most.

“Energy resiliency is fast becoming a critical consideration for EV charging infrastructure in the wake of extreme weather, related power outages or shutdowns, and increasing strain on the U.S. electric grid,“ said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “The County of San Luis Obispo joins over 100 forward-thinking municipalities and organizations in proactively planning ahead by deploying off-grid, renewably powered EV ARC EV charging systems. We note that federal, state and local governments are putting increasing emphasis on resilient EV charging as electricity becomes vital fuel for their fleet vehicles.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom has stated that California needs 1.2 million public and shared EV chargers by 2030 and on September 23, the Governor signed a new climate bill that included $4 billion in funding for EV charging infrastructure.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

