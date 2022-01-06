Parexel Releases Proprietary Biotech Market Research Report to Help Guide Companies on Navigating the Biotech Investment Landscape

BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) focused on development and delivery of innovative new therapies to advance patient health, today announced the results of its proprietary biotech market research report, Five Ways to Attract Early-Stage Investors.



“Biotech companies are significant drivers of innovation for drug development and this research clearly demonstrates what emerging companies need to do to successfully differentiate their value proposition to potential investors,” said Jim Anthony, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Parexel Biotech. “Our research shows the importance of telling a coherent, data-driven value story.”

Many companies fail to gain traction with investors because they don’t adequately explain how their therapy will be differentiated in an increasingly complex environment and lack a fast and efficient clinical development plan to support that differentiation. Research from the report shows that investors seek out early-stage compounds and prioritize those with reliable data and a thoughtful clinical development plan that addresses a well-vetted unmet need.

The research, conducted in partnership with Health Advances, Parexel’s independent strategic healthcare consulting unit, provides an in-depth look into what investors are looking for when evaluating an emerging company, how to attract investors and what to look for in a partner to help guide business strategy and achieve a strong competitive advantage.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, investor enthusiasm for biotech is high but investors also recognize the environment is increasingly complex as stakeholders – providers, regulators, payers - roles evolve and new disruptive therapeutic, health tech and diagnostic technologies emerge,” said Mike Davitian, Vice President at Health Advances. “This report provides strategic insights on how to navigate the funding landscape. Biotech investors want a rigorous analysis of unmet needs that considers all relevant stakeholders and a realistic development plan that provides a clear path to the next value inflection point.”

To access the full research report, Five Ways to Attract Early-Stage Investors, visit: https://www.parexel.com/bioteching/five-strategies-to-attract-investors.

