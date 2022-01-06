English French

Press Release_Bureau Veritas_PRESCIENCE_060122_EN

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – January 6, 2022

Bureau Veritas acquires PreScience, expanding growth in Transportation Infrastructure Market

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, announces the acquisition of PreScience, a US-based leader of Project Management / Construction management services for Transportation Infrastructure projects - highly recognized for its expertise on highways, bridges and rail/transit.

Established in 2013, PreScience supports the construction project lifecycle, from design development through project closeout. With expected revenues of c. $25 million in 2021, PreScience is one of California’s leading Project Management, Construction Management, and Construction Engineering & Inspection firms.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, CEO of Bureau Veritas, commented: “Buildings & Infrastructure players must ensure that their assets are high-quality, profitable, and compliant with environmental and safety regulations. At BV, our worldwide network of experts shape trust among construction sector stakeholders by delivering high-quality services across the entire value chain. I want to warmly welcome the talented team from PreScience to Bureau Veritas. Together, we will play a pivotal role in a buoyant US Infrastructure market, and contribute to a safe, sustainable and environmentally compliant infrastructure for the transportation of people and goods.”

Chuck Tran, PE, CEO of PreScience, added: “Today marks an exciting new chapter for PreScience and reflects the collective efforts of our entire team. Bureau Veritas' global footprint and market leadership will allow us to help even more clients overcome the complex challenges in construction management. This is an ideal fit for PreScience and our clients, and we are excited to be the newest member of the BV family.”

PreScience’s service offering will expand Bureau Veritas’ existing Buildings & Infrastructure portfolio of services in North America, which helps clients across a wide range of industries reduce risks, remain compliant, drive innovation and improve performance.



This will also complement the BV Green Line, a wide range of services and solutions dedicated to Sustainability.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com , and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn .

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.





INVESTOR/ANALYST CONTACTS PRESS CONTACTS Laurent Brunelle Caroline Ponsi Khider +33 (0)1 55 24 76 09 +33 (0)7 52 60 89 78 laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com caroline.ponsi-khider@bureauveritas.com Florent Chaix DGM Conseil +33 (0)1 55 24 77 80 +33 (0)1 40 70 11 89 florent.chaix@bureauveritas.com thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

quentin.hua@dgm-conseil.fr

Attachment