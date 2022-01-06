DAV Round-Up Campaign Partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Benefits Veterans

ERLANGER, KY., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trulieve and Harvest House of Cannabis dispensaries supported disabled veterans and their families with two month-long “round up at the register” campaigns benefiting DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Through these campaigns, patients and customers of Trulieve and Harvest-branded dispensaries donated more than $87,000 to DAV.

Trulieve, a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., acquired Harvest Health and Recreation in October 2021. The combined companies are committed to supporting veterans, their families, and communities – both through the healing power of cannabis and financial impact.

The round-up campaigns enabled patients and customers to “round-up for good” with each purchase. The two campaigns occurred during patriotic holiday months: Independence Day in July and Veterans Day in November.

More than 40 retail locations participated throughout Arizona, California, Florida and Maryland.

“These Harvest and Trulieve dispensaries gave their patients and customers an opportunity to honor veterans during key patriotic holidays in a meaningful way and we’re extremely grateful,” said Marc Burgess, CEO of DAV. “Their campaign is going to make a substantial impact in the lives of the veterans who sacrificed for our country and their families.”

Visit dav.org for more information on how you can donate to our disabled veterans.

About DAV:

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at dav.org.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.