SalMar – Q4 2021 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q4 2021 are:

Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 34.6

Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 17.5

Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 4.2

Total Q4 2021 (1,000 tgw): 56.3

For the full year 2021 consolidated harvest volumes are:

Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 110.7

Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 59.8

Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 11.4

Total FY 2021 (1,000 tgw): 182.0

The full Q4 2021 report will be released on 18 February 2022 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through webcast at 10:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act