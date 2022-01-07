Update fire incident at ASML Berlin



VELDHOVEN, The Netherlands, January 7, 2022 – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) provides an update today on the fire that occurred inside a part of its factory in Berlin, Germany on January 3. During the last few days, ASML conducted a preliminary assessment.

The fire occurred in a part of one production building on the site in Berlin and the smoke partly impacted an adjacent building. We have been able to resume production in parts of these buildings already. The other buildings on the site have not been affected and are fully operational.

Although our impact assessment of the damage is ongoing, our current view is the following:

Our Metrology and Inspection output plans are not affected as they do not contain any components made in Berlin

The manufacturing of DUV components has been restarted. Although there was some disruption regarding components for DUV, we expect to remediate this in such a way that it will not affect our output and revenue plan for DUV

As to EUV, the fire affected part of the production area of the wafer clamp, a module in our EUV systems. We are still in the process of completing the recovery plan for this production area and determining how to minimize any potential impact for our EUV customers, both in our output plan and in our field service.





On January 19, 2022, we will present our Q4 and full-year 2021 results, as well as our initial view on the year 2022 and we expect to then also provide a further update on the incident.

