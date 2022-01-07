Museum Statement Regarding the Passing of Sidney Poitier

| Source: National Civil Rights Museum National Civil Rights Museum

Memphis, Tennessee, UNITED STATES

Memphis, TN, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum joins the world in grieving the loss of a great icon and its 2001 Freedom Award honoree, Mr. Sidney Poitier.

Poitier was a trailblazing thespian and staunch civil rights activist that remained true to his principles.  His art reflected his convictions.  Because of that, the world reimagined Black culture during a transformative period that challenged racial prejudice and social norms.

On stage, screen, and in real life, Poitier reflected a myriad of stories that illustrated the multi-faceted aspects of the African Diasporic life. He had a way of portraying characters that transported “race films” and “Blaxploitation” genres beyond integration to classic stories of empowerment across generations.

An Academy Award winner, Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree, and author, Poitier walked his talk, participating in the March on Washington and using his platform to fight against discrimination. He dedicated his life to promoting messages of deep passion, pride, respect, and the power of Black culture. His legacy is inscribed in the massive body of dramatic art that will forever demonstrate the importance for humankind to “look beyond the surface appearances.”

Our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and all the lives he impacted. Rest in heavenly peace, Mr. Poitier.

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Sidney Poitier receives museum award
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Sidney Poitier
                            
                            
                                civil rights
                            
                            
                                Academy Award
                            
                            
                                Freedom Award
                            
                            
                                National Civil Rights Museum
                            
                            
                                movies
                            
                            
                                theater
                            
                            
                                Dr. Martin Luther King
                            
                            
                                 Jr.
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data