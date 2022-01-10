Blockgraph Announces Partnership with Catalina for Enhanced Targeting and Measurement Capabilities Across Convergent TV

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockgraph, the technology company making the future of privacy-focused, data-driven TV advertising possible, today announced that it has established a partnership with Catalina, a leading shopper intelligence and omni-channel media provider. According to the agreement, media advertisers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry will gain access to Catalina’s purchase-based audiences, which can be associated with MVPD households through Blockgraph’s Identity Operating System (IDoS). In turn, CPG advertisers will be able to leverage aggregated and de-identified data insights tied to Catalina’s household identity graph of over 110 million households and more accurately target audiences across convergent TV campaigns, while also facilitating more robust and anonymized measurement and attribution insights.

As audiences become increasingly fragmented due to a combination of multi-screen viewership and an explosion in new entertainment services, marketers and programmers face additional pressure to understand where media is consumed and by whom. TV advertisers are transitioning their decision-making strategies away from demographic targeting and panel-based measurement insights to addressable, deterministic, purchase-based audiences and measurement tools. These new solutions are essential for driving return on ad spend across screens, platforms, and services.



“The past two years have been transformative for retail, advertising and entertainment, and marketers are no longer content to accept the status quo when it comes to planning their investments,” said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph. “Catalina offers an essential service by empowering advertisers to understand precisely when and how their campaigns are leading to purchases, and our new partnership will offer a much broader window into how convergent TV advertisements result in CPG transactions across a fragmented landscape. We look forward to working with Catalina to help advertisers extract maximum value from their increasingly complex TV investments.”



Using Blockgraph’s IDoS, advertisers can use Catalina’s cross-platform measurement capabilities to identify audiences who saw a specific ad, define segments that should see the ad, and measure those who converted to a digital or in-store sale. This information will allow marketers to continuously refine their campaigns for improved reach and outcomes, helping to solve one of the most challenging problems in today’s highly-fragmented media ecosystem.



“We are focused on personalizing the shopper journey and delivering more effective advertising experiences in-store, online and on TV,” said Brian Dunphy, SVP of Strategic Partners at Catalina. “By partnering with Blockgraph, we’re taking a significant step forward in leveraging our offline real-time purchase insights to reach and identify shoppers across the increasingly complex convergent TV environment. This new relationship will deliver noticeable benefits to media companies, advertisers and consumers alike.”

About Blockgraph

Blockgraph is a technology company that makes the future of data-driven TV advertising possible. The world’s leading media, technology, and information services companies collaborate with trusted partners using Blockgraph’s Identity Operating System (IDoS) to create and implement privacy-focused targeting and measurement solutions. Blockgraph is owned by Charter Communications Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, and ViacomCBS Inc. For more information, please visit Blockgraph at www.blockgraph.co.



About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, radio and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps retailers, CPG brands and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

