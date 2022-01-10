Brilliant Earth and Tacori Launch Exclusive Bridal Collection to celebrate the Biggest Wedding Year in 30 years

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, announced the debut of a new exclusive bridal collection in partnership with Tacori, which launched today. The exclusive collection consists of six engagement rings and four wedding bands inspired by the delicate and feminine details of a wedding gown and defined by hidden accents and Tacori’s timeless, distinctive aesthetic.



A timely debut, The Wedding Report1 predicts 2022 will be a record high wedding year with an estimated 2.47 million weddings and counting in the U.S. With postponements and reschedules, this collection ushers in a new year filled with celebration.

Rooted in a shared love of design, the partnership is reflective of both brands’ ongoing commitments to provide customers with exquisite jewelry held to exceptional standards. “We are excited to kick off the new year with a deeper partnership with Tacori. Each of these pieces exemplifies our commitment to providing our customers with design individuality, expert craftsmanship, and sustainable fine jewelry,” notes Co-Founder and CEO of Brilliant Earth, Beth Gerstein.

“At Tacori, we’re all about the small details – the subtle touches that make a piece unique and give it a story of its own,” shared Nadine Tacorian Arzerounian, COO and Design Director of Tacori. “This collection was inspired by those intricate bridal details – whether it be the beading on a bodice, the draping of a gown, or hidden embroidery in a veil. We drew upon these delicate details and brought them to life through design.” She adds, “Coupled with Brilliant Earth’s foundation of ethical sourcing and transparency, this partnership truly demonstrates a level of care and craftsmanship that is unmatched in this industry.”

The new collection is comprised of four varying design motifs, each with their own unique and modern elements:

The Solitaire Suite underscores the attention to detail in the overall collection – the three engagement rings within are classic and timeless, inspired by the draping found in elegant bridal gowns. While the center stone basket and ring foundation shape vary within this collection, all have stunning milgrain details that evoke couture bridal wear.

The Pear Foundation design is an intricately detailed engagement ring that puts a spotlight on pear-shaped diamonds wrapped around the ring. Diamond accents and beading enhance both the gallery around the center stone as well as the pear-shaped diamonds on the band.

The Three-Stone Marquise Ring offers a modern twist to a classic three-stone style by featuring marquise diamonds. The visual impact of the design was considered from 360 degrees; from the raised Tacori crescents on the shoulders, to the milgrain beading outlining each area, the ring elegantly shines from every angle.

The Knife Edge ring reimagines this classic silhouette with delicate hidden crescents and a beautiful array of pave diamonds, emphasizing the size of the center stone.

Each gem and precious metal is ethically sourced and offered in 18K yellow gold, 18K white gold, platinum and 18K rose gold. Fueled by industry-leading online visualization and customization tools, Brilliant Earth also offers customers the functionality to personalize their own center diamond or gemstone within this collection as part of Brilliant Earth’s signature Create Your Own Experience. Prices range from $2,150-$5,690 and will be available to purchase exclusively at select Brilliant Earth Showrooms and online at www.BrilliantEarth.com , beginning January 10th, 2022 through July 2022.

ABOUT BRILLIANT EARTH

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 15 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

ABOUT TACORI

TACORI is a leading name in luxury fine jewelry, especially known for unique, high-quality engagement rings featuring signature crescent designs. Tacori fine jewelry is handcrafted with extraordinary care by master artisans in California and sold exclusively through authorized jewelers nationwide. From the first uniquely detailed crescent design, to today’s simple and elegant new styles, Tacori blends beauty, tradition and innovation in collections that capture the spirit of modern love and become cherished heirlooms for generations. Founded in 1979 in Los Angeles, Tacori remains proudly family-owned, and is led today by the second-generation of the Tacorian family. For more information on Tacori, please visit tacori.com.

