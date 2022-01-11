English Danish

The board of directors of Ringkjøbing Landbobank

Board member Sten Uggerhøj has announced today that he wishes to retire from the board of directors of Ringkjøbing Landbobank with effect immediately after the annual general meeting on 2 March 2022 to make room for a generational change in the board’s membership.

The shareholders’ committee of Ringkjøbing Landbobank will meet on 2 February 2022 to elect a new board member, who will join the board immediately after the annual general meeting on 2 March 2022.





