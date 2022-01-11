Beam Global Receives Order from National Passenger Railroad Leader

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that a leading national passenger railway company has ordered the EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging system to charge fleet electric vehicles at its headquarters.

The EV ARC™ system fits in a standard parking space, without reducing available parking, and is equipped with an Enel X JuiceBox® Pro EV charging station. The EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power EVs, day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. The transportable but permanent unit includes the Emergency Power Panel option for first responder use during blackouts or in locations where there is no utility connection available.



“Having EV ARC systems deployed for a customer with such a large footprint of stations, parking lots and other infrastructure represents a great opportunity for Beam,” said Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global CEO. “Transportation hubs like train stations, Park ‘n Rides and airports will increasingly have to offer EV charging and we believe that the EV ARC offers the perfect scalable solution to meet this growing need.”



Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products eliminate disruptive construction projects, costly electric circuit upgrades and utility charges to deliver significant long-term savings to customer budgets. Because there is no grid connection, EV charging systems are rapidly deployed, readily relocated and can be placed in locations where they are needed most.



More than 300 global travel stakeholders have signed the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism in November 2021, the first step for a shared road map to cut carbon emissions. Hundreds of members of the trillion-dollar tourism industry came together and made the first commitment toward a shared road map to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030 and reach “net zero” by 2050, requiring them to submit a concrete and transparent plan within 12 months.



About Beam Global



Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.



The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter



