Climb Channel Solutions to Partner with IRONSCALES

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), announced a new partnership today with IRONSCALES, a global leader in AI-powered email security solutions.



IRONSCALES’ cloud-native, API-based email security software platform is self-learning to continuously detect and remediate advanced threats, such as business email compromise, credential harvesting and account takeover in companies’ mailboxes. The platform reduces identification of suspicious mail to seconds at scale across organizations. To complement its phishing detection and incident response capabilities, IRONSCALES’ platform includes a phishing simulation and training module to educate employees and further bolster resiliency against cyber threats. Founded in 2014, IRONSCALES serves over 5,000 organizations globally of all sizes and across industries. The company plans to use the new funding to expand its international footprint and continue to grow its platform’s capabilities.

"With Digital Transformation at the forefront of enterprise agendas, and the increase in remote workstations, the need to bolster security for the enterprise is greater than ever," said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. "We partnered with IRONSCALES to bring our customers a wholistic, leading edge email security platform that will strengthen their cybersecurity offerings and protect against all forms of phishing before, during and after incidents."

“As phishing attempts continue to become more sophisticated, it’s critical for organizations to adopt an agile defense system. We believe IRONSCALES provides a comprehensive, self-learning solution that continuously evolves to effectively protect digital environments,” said Eyal Benishti, Founder and CEO of IRONSCALES. “We look forward to partnering with Climb Channel Solutions to offer their resellers innovative security solutions to help them continue to improve cyber resilience for their growing customer base.”

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG). Read more at www.climbcs.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is a leading email security company focused on fighting back against today’s modern phishing attacks. Our self-learning, AI-driven platform continuously detects and remediates advanced threats like Business Email Compromise (BEC), credential harvesting, Account Takeover (ATO) and more. We believe our powerfully simple email security solution is fast to deploy, easy to manage and keeps our customers safe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel in 2014 by alumni of the Israel Defense Force’s elite Intelligence Technology unit, IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are proud to support thousands of customers globally with our award-winning, analyst-recognized platform. Visit http://www.ironscales.com to learn more.

