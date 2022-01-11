Parexel Bolsters Regulatory and Access Offering with Key Appointment

BOSTON, and Durham, N.C., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) focused on development and delivery of innovative new therapies to advance patient health, today announced the appointment of Wyatt Gotbetter as the company’s Head of Worldwide Access Consulting to lead all facets of this growing business with a focus on helping customers position products for market success.



“Wyatt brings deep and highly relevant global consulting leadership experience as we work to grow this critically important area of customer need,” said Paul Bridges, Executive Vice President at Parexel. “With more than 25 years of industry experience, he brings unique insights to guide our strategy as we invest in this segment of the business in 2022 to further our patients-first focus.”

Prior to joining Parexel, Mr. Gotbetter was a Partner at Health Advances, Parexel’s independent strategic healthcare consulting unit, where he led the company’s biopharma practice focused on commercial growth and business development strategies for therapeutics. Previously he worked for Boston Consulting Group’s Life Science practice where he advised global biopharma and medtech clients and led teams in growth and product launch strategies, M&A integration efforts and organizational optimization. Within the life sciences industry, Wyatt was Head of New Product Commercialization for biotech leader Biogen and also served as Director of Payer Relations for medtech Boston Scientific’s corporate Reimbursement and Outcomes Planning team.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic there has been significant innovation in the biotech space,” commented Mr. Gotbetter. “In this highly competitive environment our customers are seeking strategic guidance to better understand the challenges of bringing new therapies to patients. I look forward to working with our team and customers to navigate the payer landscape and prepare the dossier needed to realize market success.”

Parexel’s 1,000+ Regulatory and Access Consulting services team includes former regulators and health technology assessment professionals who have helped to develop guidance across the world. Their expertise helps guide a treatment’s journey through regulatory and access hurdles and into the hands of the patients who urgently need it.

About Parexel

One of the largest clinical research organizations, Parexel supports the development of innovative new medicines to improve the health of patients. We provide services to help life sciences and biopharmaceutical customers everywhere transform scientific discoveries into new treatments. From decentralized clinical trials to regulatory consulting services to leveraging real world insights, our therapeutic, technical, and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter , and Instagram.

About Health Advances

Health Advances is a strategy consulting firm that helps clients realize growth opportunities worldwide for healthcare technologies, products and services. Operating at the intersection of science, technology and business, our consultants work with senior executives and investors on their highest-stakes strategic decisions. The firm’s deep understanding of the healthcare ecosystem, with practices in biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, health IT and digital health equips Health Advances to identify pragmatic, innovative strategies and business models. These same skills help executives set their M&A objectives and rigorously evaluate transactions. The firm employs approximately 200 full-time professionals headquartered outside Boston, with global offices in San Francisco, Hong Kong, and Zug, Switzerland.

Health Advances is an independently operated subsidiary of Parexel and can therefore infuse Parexel’s global expertise in regulatory and clinical trials into projects when appropriate.

