Nokia joins RE100 as part of target to move to 100% renewable electricity by 2025

RE100 is a global initiative bringing together the world's most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity





12 January 2022

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has joined RE100, a global initiative led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, which brings together the world’s most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity. Nokia has reported its emissions to the global environmental disclosure system, CDP, for more than 10 years – most recently earning an A- score, and works with the organization to track its supply chain emissions and climate targets.

Today’s announcement cements Nokia’s earlier stated target to reduce emissions from its own operations by moving to 100% renewable electricity by 2025. By joining the RE100 initiative, Nokia aims to show leadership in renewable energy adoption in our operations and use its position in the ICT value chain to encourage suppliers and customers to take similar steps to reduce emissions by accelerating the shift to sustainable electricity

Additionally, in line with the Science Based Targets initiative’s (SBTi) temperature target of 1.5°C, Nokia will continue to focus on reducing its emissions by 50% across its value chain, including its own operations, products in use, logistics, and final assembly supplier factories by 2030.

Melissa Schoeb, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, said: "We are proud to be joining the RE100 initiative in recognition of our efforts to move to 100% renewable electricity by 2025. But this is just one part of our decarbonization strategy. We’re working with our suppliers and customers to reduce emissions across our value chain and continually innovating to improve the energy efficiency of our technologies so we can make our own and other industries more sustainable."

Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100 at Climate Group, said: "We are delighted that Nokia has joined RE100, the global initiative led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP. By committing to 100% renewable electricity, Nokia is taking an important step forward on improving its sustainability journey and joins over 340 of the world’s leading companies committed to driving market change. We encourage others to follow suit."

While today’s commitment focuses on Nokia’s Scope 2 emissions, it continues to work on reducing its Scope 1 and 3 emissions. For example, Nokia is working on reducing product use time emissions in line with its SBTi commitment, by continually improving energy efficiency more widely across its product portfolio.

Nokia has been increasing its share of renewable electricity for several years now; its usage across the business in 2020 was 39% and it is on track to reach the 45% target for 2021. Nokia is committed to accelerating this trend to reach 100% by 2025.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

About RE100

RE100 is a global initiative bringing together the world’s most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity. Led by international non-profit the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, the group have a total revenue of over US$6.6 trillion and operate in a diverse range of sectors. Together, they send a powerful signal to policymakers and investors to accelerate the transition to a clean economy. #RE100

About the Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets. The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi call to action is one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.

Through the 2015 Paris Agreement, world governments committed to limiting global temperature rise to well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C. In 2018, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that global warming must not exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial temperatures to avoid the catastrophic impacts of climate change. To achieve this, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions must halve by 2030 – and drop to net zero by 2050.

Understanding scope 1, 2 and emissions

Scope 1. Direct emissions, from sources owned or controlled by the company

Direct emissions, from sources owned or controlled by the company Scope 2. Indirect emissions from the consumption of purchased electricity, heat, and/or steam

Indirect emissions from the consumption of purchased electricity, heat, and/or steam Scope 3. Indirect emissions as a consequence of the activities of the company but from sources not owned or controlled by the company





