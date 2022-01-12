New AI Voice Solution by Syntiant and Canary Speech to Detect Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Health Conditions

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a provider of deep learning solutions making edge AI a reality for always-on applications, today announced a collaboration with Canary Speech, a leader in the voice digital biomarker industry, to market its joint deep learning solution that will enable real-time patient monitoring to detect health conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, anxiety, depression, as well as a complex voice energy measurement.



The solution combines Canary Speech’s digital vocal algorithms with the Syntiant Core 2™ deep learning technology embedded in the Syntiant NDP120 Neural Decision Processor™. The Canary Speech vocal algorithms are built from biomarkers identified in clinical studies to specifically correlate with current gold standards, GAD7, PHQ8, and others. Models are created allowing for real time assessment of targeted diseases either in a cloud-based system or cloud-free operation as an embedded application. The on-chip solution is capable of completing both speech and vocal feature extraction with as little as 20 seconds of conversational speech and can process and score the selected features in less than 2 seconds.

“Working directly with an innovative company like Syntiant will allow us to seamlessly and strategically bring an all-inclusive ability to OEMs to provide advanced remote patient monitoring in ways it’s not being done today,” said Henry O’Connell, CEO and co-founder of Canary Speech.

Through advanced analysis using AI and machine learning techniques in speech biomarkers, Canary Speech’s proprietary technology enables a new approach to capturing and measuring critical data, which provides an alternative to today’s subjective behavioral health measurements.

“We continue to see the impact of the pandemic on people’s mental health,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “Studies also suggest that language and speech can be used to attain clinical data in various health conditions including Alzheimer’s Disease. As AI pervasiveness grows globally, so do myriad applications like our solution with Canary Speech that can be used to help improve public health.”

By using at-memory compute and natively processing neural instructions, Syntiant’s always-on processors typically deliver 100x the performance when compared to traditional MCU-based systems, enabling larger networks at significantly lower power. The Syntiant Core 2 neural network inference engine in the NDP120 delivers 25x the tensor throughput of the Syntiant Core 1™, the company’s first-generation inference engine, and can run multiple applications simultaneously with minimal battery power consumption.

Contact Ethan O’Connell at ethan@canaryspeech.com for a demo, pricing or more information about the Alzheimer’s, anxiety or depression demonstration.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering end-to-end deep learning solutions for always-on applications by combining purpose-built silicon with an edge-optimized data platform and training pipeline. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for edge AI applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. Syntiant continues to be recognized as an industry leader, being named to Gartner’s Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors; tinyML Summit’s Best Product of the Year; Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies; as well as a CES® Innovation Awards Honoree and CES® Best of Innovation Awards Honoree. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp.

About Canary Speech

Canary Speech, Inc. is the global leader in the speech digital biomarker industry by achieving real time vocal analysis on as little as 20 seconds of speech using smart devices. Advancing speech and language applications for the hospital, health and telemedicine markets, the company enhances patient care and outcomes by improving quality of care and quality of life with its patented AI speech technology. The proprietary vocal models are utilized for assessing, screening, and tracking the presence and severity of a targeted illness or disease. All completed in real-time, the Canary Speech Vocal Score can replace subjective measurements with objective, actionable care solutions for the patient and physician - no matter where they are. For more information, visit www.canaryspeech.com.

