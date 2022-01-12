Weebit Nano Joins the Global Semiconductor Alliance

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of next-generation memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, announces it has joined the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), the voice of the global semiconductor industry. GSA brings together the expanding ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services, and provides a unique opportunity for members to collaborate across the world.



Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said: “GSA plays a key role as the global champion for the semiconductor industry, and we’re delighted to join this key organization. 2022 will be a pivotal year for Weebit as we qualify our ReRAM IP, paving the path to customer volume production. Therefore, as we enter this new commercial phase of the business, it now makes sense for us to join the GSA, enabling us to more deeply engage and collaborate with partners, customers and peers.”

Weebit Nano develops and licenses resistive random access memory (ReRAM), an emerging non-volatile memory (NVM) technology that addresses the need for higher performance, scalability, lower power consumption, and lower cost NVM in ICs for a wide range of applications.

Jodi Shelton, Co-Founder and CEO, GSA, said: “We are delighted to welcome Weebit Nano to the GSA. Emerging memories represent a growing segment of the semiconductor industry, and Weebit’s innovative ReRAM technology is entering the market at an exciting time. The company’s expertise will be a valuable addition to our discussions and events in support of accelerating semiconductor industry growth and innovation.”

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technology. The company's ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence.

Weebit's ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. Because it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments.

