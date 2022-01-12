Life Extension Launches Body Trim and Appetite Control

Fort Lauderdale, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Losing weight is a process. The trouble is, most people stray from their weight loss program after initial success—and when that happens, the pounds come back. Life Extension® has come up with an innovative way to stay on track: Body Trim and Appetite Control, a nutritional supplement formula, and a smartphone app called Body Trim, which work together to help you achieve a healthy weight.

“We developed our Body Trim app to track and encourage positive lifestyle changes,” said Dr. Andrew Swick, Life Extension’s Chief Scientific Officer. “In a real-world study, 85% of dieters using an app reported weight loss after three months—along with improvements in healthy habits: things like increases in water as well as fruit and vegetable intake and physical activity.”

But the Body Trim app is only one half of the Body Trim and Appetite Control story. The supplement contains a clinically studied combination of lemon verbena and hibiscus extracts which affect gut hormones to help you feel satisfied, so you won’t overeat. Satiety makes it easier to stick with a winning weight management formula: burning more calories than you get from the food you eat, every day.

“We all want to see results fast—especially when it comes to weight loss,” said Dr. Jaja-Chimedza, one of Life Extension’s Research Scientists. “But it’s really important not to get discouraged. In fact, research shows that losing 5% of your body weight has incredible health benefits.”

That’s where Life Extension’s new formula shines: “The ingredients in Body Trim and Appetite Control have been demonstrated to produce meaningful weight loss in clinical studies,” Dr. Jaja-Chimedza said. “Individuals supplementing with the ingredients in Body Trim and Appetite Control for 8 weeks had an average weight loss of 5% when used in combination with a balanced diet and regular exercise.”

“It’s all about committing to healthy food choices and getting regular exercise…and making these decisions permanent parts of your lifestyle,” Dr. Swick said. “And this supplement and app combo can help. Together, they’ll help you achieve a healthier you.”

Body Trim and Appetite Control, a once-daily formula, is vegetarian, gluten-free and made with non-GMO ingredients. The Body Trim app is free and can be used on Apple and Android devices; directions for downloading are provided after purchase.

About Life Extension®

For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This supplement should be taken in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise program. Individual results are not guaranteed, and results may vary.

