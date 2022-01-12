Real estate professionals with MRED ties named to Swanepoel Power 200 list

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several real estate professionals with Midwest Real Estate Data connections were named to the 2022 Swanepoel Power 200 list of top industry leaders.

MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen is featured on the list, which ranks prominent members of the real estate industry.

MRED subscribers and affiliated individuals featured on the list included:

Michael Golden and Thad Wong , co-CEOs & founders, @properties – 22

and , co-CEOs & founders, @properties – 22 Art Carter , CEO of California Regional Multiple Listing Service, and a Strategic Manager on MRED’s Board of Managers – 30

, CEO of California Regional Multiple Listing Service, and a Strategic Manager on MRED’s Board of Managers – 30 Stephen Baird , president and CEO, Baird & Warner – 59

, president and CEO, Baird & Warner – 59 Rebecca Jensen , president and CEO of MRED – 97

, president and CEO of MRED – 97 Mike Prodehl , president and CEO, Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group – 148

, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group – 148 Dan Kruse , president and CEO, Century 21 Affiliated) – 124

, president and CEO, Century 21 Affiliated) – 124 Tom Hurdelbrink , CEO of Northwest Multiple Listing Service, and a Strategic Manager on MRED’s Board of Managers - 170

, CEO of Northwest Multiple Listing Service, and a Strategic Manager on MRED’s Board of Managers - 170 Jennifer Warden, COO and EVP, Baird & Warner – 194

Tommy Choi, owner, Keller Williams Realty One Chicago was included on Swanepoel’s Upcoming/Watchlist.

See the full list here.

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is dedicated to serving nearly 50,000 real estate professionals in more than 7,500 offices. The MLS serves Illinois and portions of southern Wisconsin and northwestern Indiana. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid and the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com.